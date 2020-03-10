Phoenix close 2020 NAIA Indoor Championships

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Cumberland made strong performances on the final day of the 2020 NAIA Indoor National Championships, bringing home three third-place finishes, two sixth places, and one seventh.
Among the first final events of the day, Kanellar Carney ranked seventh, registering an 8.88 mark in the women’s 60-meter hurdles. She finished just .21 of a second off the time of the events winner, MidAmerica Nazarene’s Camry Bradford. She later captured third place in the high jump with a mark 1.71 meters, just 0.06 m off from the national champion.
The other competitor from the women’s team, Maria Bangala, competed shortly after in the women’s 400-meter dash. The freshman had an excellent showing, finishing third with a time of 55.35 seconds.
In the men’s side of competition, Tyler Williams registered a sixth place finish in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.86. He matched the result in the 200-meter, posting a 21.59 for his second sixth place finish of the day.
Steady senior Bumnene Ndebele closed the day on a high note for the Phoenix, claiming third place in the triple jump with a length of 14.93m.
The outdoor portion of the track and field season will get started in a few weeks at the Falcon Classic in Montevallo, Ala.
