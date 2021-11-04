Phoenix come back to win MSC Fall Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men shot a 301 as a team to move up and win the Mid-South Conference Fall Classic on Tuesday.
This is the Phoenix’s first tournament win of the season to close out the fall.
The Phoenix fired a 301 in the final round to win the tournament with 888 total strokes which is their best three-round score of the season. Cumberland entered the day with a three-stroke deficit to Lindsey Wilson. The Phoenix ended up defeating Tennessee Southern and Lindsey Wilson by three strokes. Bethel finished the tournament in fourth place with a 904 and the University of the Cumberlands finished in fifth with a 909.
Tomi Acotto posted the highest placing for Cumberland by coming in sixth with an overall score of 220. Acotto posted a final-round score of 75 tallying two birdies on the day.
Cumberland sophomore Will Samuelsson posted the best round of the day for the Phoenix shooting a 74. Samuelsson finished the tournament in seventh place only one stroke behind Acotto.
Christian Lindgreen rounded up the tournament with a score of 223 after recording a 76 in the final round to stay put tied for eighth place.
Domino Mollesand improved on his round two score by one stroke by shooting a 76 in round three. Mollesand finished the tournament tied for 14th after moving up one spot from day one.
Reece Gaddes recorded a 79 on day two to bring his individual total to 228 giving him a 20th place finish.
Seth Clayton and Andrew Lena competed in the tournament as individuals. Clayton shot a 79 in round three while Lena posted an 89 to finish the tournament.
Justin Johns from Tennessee Southern won the tournament individually with a 212 after coming into day two with a one-stroke lead. Janik Hawlitzky finished in second after posting a 73 in round three. Bethel University’s Zac Douglas jumped five spots to finish the tournament in third with a 217 after shooting a 70 in the final round.
With this win, Cumberland earned points toward the Mid-South Conference regular-season championship. The Phoenix will be back on the links in the spring.
