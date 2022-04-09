Cumberland has moved up in the receiving-votes category in the third edition of the NAIA top-25 baseball coaches’ poll, released by the national office Wednesday morning.
The Phoenix have improved their overall record to 22-16 overall, winning 17 of their last 20 games.
The offense has been clicking on all cylinders as of late boosting the team average to .319 as a squad, 31st best in the NAIA. The Phoenix have cranked 63 homers this season, fourth-best in the nation, while producing the 17th most runs.
Cumberland is coming off a big series win over No. 20 Freed-Hardeman. The Phoenix are currently in second in the Mid-South Conference just 0.5 games behind RV Georgetown.
The Phoenix have had three players earn five Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honors and two pitchers earn Pitcher of the Week honors this season.
Around the league, Freed-Hardeman remains the highest-ranked team in the conference at No. 20. Cumberland is three spots out of the top 25 while the University of the Cumberlands and Georgetown are also receiving votes.
The Phoenix are on the road this weekend for a series against Bethel University in McKenzie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.