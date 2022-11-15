Phoenix denied season-ending upset win

If last Saturday’s Senior Day game ended midway through the third quarter, Cumberland would have shocked the NAIA football world.
But the final 1 1/2 quarters had to be played and No. 4 Bethel rallied and pulled away to enter the NAIA playoffs undefeated with a 27-17 triumph on a blustery day at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Playing the final game on grass before artificial turf is installed at the 57-year-old facility in the spring, Cumberland took a 17-0 lead on J.J. Johnson’s 1-yard run with 6:30 to play in the third quarter.
The Wildcats, who won the Mid-South Conference championship two weeks earlier, began their comeback with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Joaquin Collazo III to Davius Prather late in the third. Dakota Braswell’s 4-yard touchdown run three minutes into the fourth made it a 17-14 game.
Then disaster struck for the Phoenix, and it was a Wilson County native who played a key role.
Former Watertown High standout Vonte Bates, playing his final game in his native county, J.J. Johnson of the ball near midfield and Bethel teammate Darel Middleton took it and went 48 yards to the end zone to put the Wildcats ahead for the first time with 11:40 to play.
For the game, Bates, a graduate defensive back, finished with a game-high 13 tackles, including 11 solo. He had one tackle for loss and broke up two passes in addition to his forced fumble.
Cumberland drove to the Bethel 37 before stalling and punting with 7:36 to play.
The Phoenix forced a punt. But Luke Holloway’s first-down pass was intercepted by Demetrice Gilbert at CU 41-yard line.
From there Collazo flipped a pass to Prather, who took it 41 yards down the sideline for the final hammer. The extra point clanked off the right upright, but the damage had been done with less than three minutes to play as the Phoenix finished a 3-7 season, 1-7 in the MSC.
It was a season which began 2-0 before an off-field tragedy in which former Phoenix player Marcus Webb was killed in a one-car collision and current player Brandon Pace Jr., who started at cornerback hours earlier in a dramatic Week 2 win over Webber International, was severely injured and lost for the season. Another current players and two former ones were also injured.
After the next game was canceled, the Phoenix entered Mid-South Conference play and went 1-7 in the league.
“It’s no excuse,” Mathis said. “The tragedy was a mental strain on our football team that tugged on some kids all year long. It made it tough for them. But I’m so proud of them because it would have been easy just to lay down. We never laid down.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats, coached by Mt. Juliet native Michael Jasper, are preparing for the NAIA playoffs with an 11-0 mark. They will host Keiser (Fla.) this coming Saturday afternoon in McKenzie.
“At the beginning of the year, they were real run-heavy,” Mathis said of the Wildcats. “First half they were throwing the ball on us and they weren’t moving it. Somebody hit somebody in the head with a hammer and say ‘hey, run the football’. That’s their strong suit. If they’re going to do anything in the playoffs, they better run the football.”
But for a while, it appeared Bethel would be limping into the postseason with a loss to its in-state rival in what may be Cumberland’s biggest rivalry since the closing of Jackson-based Lambuth a decade ago.
“The reason for that is Jasper does a really good job, he recruits Middle Tennessee,” Mathis said. “He relies more on Middle Tennessee than he does West Tennessee (where Bethel is located in McKenzie).
“A lot of our kids know each other. They’ve played against each other so it does make it a big rivalry.”
Cumberland, which usually prefers to establish the run, came out throwing on the game’s first two plays. Holloway hit Bryson Hill for 26 yards to the Bethel 40. The drive reached the Wildcat 7 from where Hunter Mathis lined a 24-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
“We thought we could have some chances (throwing) and do some things with them and we did a good job,” Mathis said. “We thought we could run off tackle and we did run off tackle and we knew we could attack the edge with them.
“Six minutes to go in the third quarter we’re up 17-zip. It couldn’t go much better than what it was. But you got to finish. We were there, but we got to finish.”
The teams held serve until Cumberland cornerback Jonathan Singleton intercepted Collazo’s pass and returned it 11 yards to the Bethel 25.
Cumberland drove to an 8-yard bootleg touchdown by Holloway, who jumped over the final defender at the goal line and landed in the end zone just past the pylon for a 10-0 lead 34 seconds before halftime.
The Phoenix opened the second half with an 87-yard drive in 11 plays, capped by Johnson’s 1-yard score.
“We played them punch for punch,” Mathis said. “Toward the end of the game, even after they scored a couple, we had a couple of calls that didn’t go our way that probably should have and could have changed the game.
“They’re a good football team and we knew they weren’t going to lay down. We played our heart out and just came up a little short.”
CU said goodbye to 19 seniors during pregame ceremonies. Many of the players weren’t even dressed for the game due to injuries, meaning most of the ones who played are due to return in 2023.
“We’re a young football team and got a lot of guys coming back who now have a lot of experience,” Mathis said. “It is a good thing.”
Bethel 27, Cumberland 17
Bethel|0|0|7|20—27
Cumberland|3|7|7|0—17
First quarter
Cumberland—Hunter Mathis 24 FG, 10:58.
Second quarter
Cumberland—Luke Holloway 8 run (Mathis kick), :34.
Third quarter
Cumberland—J.J. Johnson 1 run (Mathis kick), 6:30.
Bethel—Davius Prather 29 pass from Joaquin Collazo III (Austin Abbott kick), 2:08.
Fourth quarter
Bethel—Dakota Braswell 4 run (Abbott kick), 12:02.
Bethel—Darel Middleton 48 fumble return (Abbott kick), 11:40.
Bethel—Prather 41 pass from Collazo (kick failed), 2:41.
Team statistics
|Beth|Cumb
First downs|21|24
Rushes-yards|36-141|35-127
Passing yards|202|175
—Comp.-Att.-Int.|18-31-1|17-35-2
Punts-avg.|5-33.6|4-37.3
Fumbles-lost|0-0|1-1
Penalties-yards|7-72|5-42
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Bethel: Terrance Roberts 17-68, Joaquin Collazo III 7-14, Dakota Braswell 10-67, Team 2-(-8). Cumberland: J.J. Johnson 6-32, Treylon Sheppard 19-88, Luke Holloway 6-1, Bryson Hill 3-(-1), Brandon Edmondson 1-7.
PASSING—Bethel: Joaquin Collazo III 18-31-1—202. Cumberland: Luke Holloway 17-35-2—175.
RECEIVING—Bethel: Cobey Johnson 1-16, Dakota Braswell 1-0, J.D. Dixon 5-31, Davius Prather 6-115, Avont Burrus 2-4, Will Secker 3-36. Cumberland: Joe Johnson 2-34, Jaylen Taylor 8-73, J.J. Johnson 1-10, Elijah Gaskin 1-7, Bryson Hill 5-51.
