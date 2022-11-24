Cumberland wrestling cruised to a 43-3 win in its home opener Monday night at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Pacey Najdusak started the Phoenix off with a decision over Porter Finstad at 125 and Ellis Haney won via Andrew Overbay in a major decision to put Cumberland up 7-0 after two matches.
The Phoenix started to take off in the 141 match when Sammy Shires picked up a technical fall over Kade Millsaps and then Elijah Griffin followed it up with a technical fall victory over Graham Rocha to put the Phoenix up 17-0.
Eli Clemmons defeated Logan Simpson in a 7-3 decision to bring the score to 20-0 but the Railsplitters got on the board when Nickolas Krauss took down Ethan Gomez in a 9-6 decision.
Anthony Pyron put the Phoenix back on track with a 20-3 technical fall victory over Jack Hill to put Cumberland up 25-3. The Phoenix picked up back to back victories via forfeits at 184 and 197.
River Henry recorded a pin in 1:46 over Gabe Croom in the final match of the day for a final score of 43-3.
Cumberland will be back in action Dec. 3 to take on Midway University on the road.
