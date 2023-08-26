Robbie Lyons netted the lone Cumberland goal Tuesday as the Phoenix drew 1-1 in a friendly against Division II Christian Brothers on Tuesday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cumberland and Christian Brothers played three 30-minute periods to make up the exhibition as both squads are gearing up for the season. The match was pushed back to 5 p.m. as a result of the heat index being over 105 degrees in Middle Tennessee.
In the match, the Phoenix outshot the Bucs 13-6. Cumberland posted six in the first period and five in the second.
Cumberland took the lead in the 33rd minute of the match as Lyons buried a shot. Keeper Jack McCarthy played a long ball forward to Brima Kamara and Kamara recorded the assist as he played a through ball to Lyons to beat the CBU keeper.
The Phoenix held on to the lead with stout defensive play negating any chances the Bucs tried to put together.
Christian Brothers was finally able to score the equalizer on a corner kick in the 82nd minute.
Lyons tried in the final seconds to give CU the win, but a nice save by the second keeper of the match for CBU kept it at 1-1.
McCarthy ended the game with two saves only seeing three shots on target. Cumberland put five on frame as the duo of keepers for CBU made nice stops keeping Cumberland from tacking on more.
The Phoenix will officially kick off the season today against RV Milligan. The match was originally slated for yesterday, but was pushed back to today in hopes of better conditions.
