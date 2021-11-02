Cumberland men’s soccer earned the second seed in the Mid-South Conference Tournament and receive a bye to the quarterfinals, conference officials announced Friday with the release of the tournament bracket.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (11-2-1, 10-1 MSC) won the Mid-South Conference regular season championship and are seeded first in the tournament. The Phoenix (12-3-1, 8-2-1 MSC) are seeded second, University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) ( 9-4-3, 8-2-1 MSC) are third and the fourth-seed is Bethel (Tenn.) (12-5-1, 7-4). Each of those teams receive a bye to the Quarterfinals. Cumberland earned the No. 2 seed by having the head-to-head tiebreaker over Cumberlands.
Four opening-round matches took place Monday and Tuesday with the higher seeds hosting.
No. 5 seed Tennessee Southern (9-8, 6-5 MSC) will take on 12th-seeded Pikeville (Ky.) (1-13, 1-10). Pikeville defeated Tennessee Southern on Oct. 10 2-1 in double overtime. The winner will face Bethel in the quarterfinals.
Sixth-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (10-4-2, 5-4-2 MSC) hosts No. 11 seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (5-11-1, 2-9 MSC). The Tigers shutout the Bears in their regular season matchup back on Sept. 25 6-0. Cumberlands awaits the Campbellsville/Shawnee State winner in the quarterfinals.
Life (Ga.) and Georgetown (Ky.) each posted 5-5-1 records during MSC play. The Running Eagles earned the seventh seed by having the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tigers.
Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and Thomas More (Ky.) finished with 3-8 records in conference play. The Lions hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints making them the No. 9 seed while Thomas More is the No. 10 seed.
Life battles Thomas More with the winner advancing to face Cumberland. The Running Eagles defeated the Saints 5-0 this season.
The final opening-round matchup features Georgetown and Freed-Hardeman. The Tigers earned a 1-0 victory over the Lions back on Sept. 18. The winner heads to top-seeded Lindsey Wilson in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10 with the championship match taking place on Friday in Bowling Green, Ky.
The tournament champion receives one of the conference’s two automatic bids into the NAIA National Tournament. If Lindsey Wilson wins the tournament, the tournament’s runner-up receives the second automatic bid.
Women earn fourth seed, bye in tournament
Cumberland’s women earned the fourth seed and an Opening Round bye in the Mid-South Conference Tournament and will take on the winner of Life and Freed-Hardeman, conference officials announced on Saturday with the release of the tournament bracket.
Tennessee Southern is the top seed in the 2021 Mid-South Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament. Tennessee Southern (14-1, 10-1 MSC) earned the No. 1 seed over Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ( 11-3, 10-1 MSC) by having the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Firehawks and Blue Raiders are two of four teams that earn a bye into the quarterfinals — which take place on Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6 with the top-four seeds hosting.
Third-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) (13-3, 9-2 MSC) and No. 4 seed Cumberland (12-3-1, 8-2-1 MSC) also begin postseason play in the quarterfinals.
Four opening-round matches take place on Monday, Nov. 1 & Tuesday, Nov. 2 with the higher seeds hosting.
Fifth-seeded Life (Ga.) (10-6, 7-4 MSC) will take on No. 12 seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) (2-14, 0-11 MSC). The Running Eagles defeated the Lions 3-1 back on Oct. 9. Cumberland awaits the Life/Freed-Hardeman winner in the quarterfinals.
Sixth-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) (12-4-1, 6-4-1 MSC) hosts 11th-seeded Pikeville (4-12, 1-10 MSC). The Patriots shutout the Bears 3-0 back on Oct. 12. Campbellsville will take on the winner of Cumberlands/Pikeville.
No. 7 seed Thomas More (Ky.) (9-8, 5-6 MSC) faces No. 10 seed Georgetown (Ky.) (4-12-1, 2-9 MSC) with the winner facing Lindsey Wilson. Thomas More defeated Georgetown 4-3 in double overtime on Oct. 27.
The final opening-round matchup features eighth-seeded Bethel (Tenn.) (6-9, 4-7 MSC) taking on No. 9 seed Shawnee State (Ohio) (7-11, 3-8 MSC) with the winner facing top-seeded Tennessee Southern. Bethel defeated Shawnee State 2-0 on Oct. 23.
The semifinals are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10 with the championship match taking place on Friday, Nov. 12 in Bowling Green, Ky.
The tournament champion receives one of the conference’s two automatic bids into the NAIA National Tournament. If Tennessee Southern wins the tournament, the tournament’s runner-up receives the second automatic bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.