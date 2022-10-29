Phoenix face Faulkner air attack

Cumberland linebacker Travis Woodall (right) and nickel Jamaal Thompson tackle Lindsey Wilson’s Noel Patterson early in last Saturday’s game. Woodall led the Phoenix with 14 tackles in the game, including six assists.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Footballs figure to be flying through the air — at least while Faulkner has the ball — when Cumberland visits the Eagles’ Billy D. Hillyer Stadium/John Mark Stallings Field for today’s 1:30 p.m. Mid-South Conference matchup.

Two Eagle quarterbacks, led by Ben Anderson, have combined to pass for 1,853 yards and 11 touchdowns on 107-of-215 this season as Faulkner is 3-5 for the season and 2-3 in the MSC.

