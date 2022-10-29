Phoenix face Faulkner air attack

Footballs figure to be flying through the air — at least while Faulkner has the ball — when Cumberland visits the Eagles’ Billy D. Hillyer Stadium/John Mark Stallings Field for today’s 1:30 p.m. Mid-South Conference matchup.
Two Eagle quarterbacks, led by Ben Anderson, have combined to pass for 1,853 yards and 11 touchdowns on 107-of-215 this season as Faulkner is 3-5 for the season and 2-3 in the MSC.
“They like to throw the ball,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Eagles. “If they had their druthers, they’re going to line everybody up — if they could put eight people out there they would put eight people out there. They like to spread you out and throw the ball.
“They will run the ball, but they want to throw it… They’ll have a series where they try to run the ball. But a lot of series, and a lot of it is a vertical passing game. They just see if they can beat you down the field.”
Faulkner’s defense is a 4-2-5 alignment.
“They kind of run what we do,” Mathis said. “But they get between an even front and then a bear front on defense.”
Faulkner is coming off a 70-0 whipping to NCAA FCS member Incarnate Word last Saturday in San Antonio, Texas.
“They’re a top-10 FCS team,” Mathis said of Incarnate Word. “Hope they got a good paycheck because they got their brains beat in.”
Cumberland is 3-5, 1-5 and pull even with the Eagles in the MSC win column with a victory.
“I’ll tell you until the cows come home if we can play Cumberland football, we shouldn’t have to worry about anything,” Mathis said.
This is the Phoenix’s final road trip of the season. Following an open date next week, they will welcome No. 6 Bethel to Nokes-Lasater Field for Senior Day.
“You want to finish on a good note in both games, regardless of who you’re playing,” Mathis said. “Then you’re going into the offseason on an uptick and a good way to set it going toward next year.”
Mathis said there were no new major injuries coming out of last week, but the wear and tear of a season is putting high mileage on the bodies.
“They’re injuries over an eight-game span,” Mathis said. “You have a hip flexor problems, just the wear and tear. We don’t have any guys that are going to miss the rest of the season from the last game.
“It’s just football being a tough sport… We need some new tread on some of our tires.”
Strong safety Trevor Griffin will be back in the lineup today after being away for his brother’s wedding last weekend.
