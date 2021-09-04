Phoenix face No. 4 Keiser in season opener

Cumberland is making one of its longest-ever regular-season road trips right off the bat in the fall 2021 season.
The Phoenix made a 14-hour trip to West Palm Beach, Fla., for today’s 12:30 p.m. CDT season opener against Keiser University.
And if spending two days on a chartered bus isn’t rough enough, the Phoenix will face the NAIA’s No. 4-ranked team in high heat and humidity. And despite the heat waves experienced recently in Lebanon, it doesn’t measure with South Florida’s humidity.
“We had to take the pads off a couple of times,” Mathis said of camp. “We got a little prepared for it, but you can’t get totally prepared. The humidity is the difference.”
While the Phoenix were sitting out last fall because of the pandemic before playing in the spring, the Seahawks went 7-0 in the Mid-South Conference Sun Division. Resuming the season in the NAIA playoffs in April, they won two more before being ousted by eventual champion Lindsey Wilson in the semifinals for a final 9-1 record.
“Defensively, they got eight of their starting 11 coming back,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Seahawks. “Offensively, I think they have several that are not.”
Taking advantage of their South Florida recruiting hotbed, they use a zone offense to spread out defenses.
“Spread you out, try to run the ball, kind of like Lindsey Wilson,” Mathis said. “Defensively, by the two-deep, they’re a 4-3 team. They’re similar to our defense where they line up in a 4-2-5.
“Their team speed is really good.”
After taking a 3 1/2-month break after their spring season, the Phoenix have spent the past month preparing for the traditional fall campaign.
“We definitely nee to see somebody else,” Mathis said. “We had a great fall camp, but we definitely need to hit on somebody else.”
Mathis and his offensive staff used the last month to determine a starting quarterback. Former Wilson Central QB Dylan Carpenter, who spent last fall as a walk-on at Middle Tennessee State, is expected to start but incumbent Brandon Edmondson is expected to play.
“We’ll probably play two of them,” Mathis said.
The Phoenix came through fall camp largely healthy.
“We got a couple that got banged up, but we think they’ll be back,” Mathis said.
Cumberland will be a big underdog, but that’s not to say there aren’t positives the Phoenix can take from this trip as they face their first test of fall 2021 against outside opposition.
“My biggest thing is always compete for four quarters,” Mathis said. “If we play well and compete for four quarters, we have a chance to win the ballgame.
“Solidifying and jelling together the offensive line… just the execution and how they jell together.”
