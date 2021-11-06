Phoenix face Pikeville for Senior Day

Cumberland will say “so long” to Nokes-Lasater Field for 2021 following today’s 1:30 p.m. Senior Day game against Pikeville.
Fourteen Phoenix players will be honored before their final home games.
Coach Tim Mathis said that is a low number of outgoing seniors, meaning the Phoenix are still considered young.
“It’s usually 20 to 25 would be a typical (number),” Mathis said. “I think that’s how many we’ll have next year.
“It shows you our team isn’t loaded with a lot of seniors. We have a lot of guys coming back next season. It will help us a good bit.”
This edition of the Phoenix is 3-5 for the season and need to win out to finish .500 for the season. Cumberland will conclude the campaign next week at No. 16 Georgetown. Pikeville is still seeking its first Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division win of the season while the Bears are 2-6 overall. CU is 2-3 in the Bluegrass.
“If we don’t come out to play immediately we’re going to have our hands full,” said Mathis, whose Phoenix are coming off a 10-3 loss at Thomas More. “For whatever reason our offense decided with eight minutes to go in the game (last week), the game became important, so we started clicking. (Pikeville’s) a team if we can play from the start, we got a great shot. If we don’t, it’s going to be a battle.”
Some of last week’s statistical categories actually favored Cumberland, especially in the passing department.
“It was a sloppy game by both of us,” Mathis said. “Our defense played great. If you tell me before the game the team we’re playing is only going to score 10 points, I’ll take it every day of the week. Who knew we’d only score three.
“Nothing clicked for either team… Their punter kept pushing us back. We could never get great field position. Their punter did a great job changing field position. It felt like we were starting from the 20 every time we started a possession. The defense absolutely played lights out. Then, we had an opportunity. We’re driving theree to tie the game and threw an interception, made a bad decision. There was somebody wide open in the flat and we just tried to plug it in there. It happens sometimes. But we shouldn’t have been in that position.”
But the running game did very little.
“We never could get the running game going,” Mathis said. “They have a smallish line, but they move them constantly and we had a hard time picking up all the movements. It seemed like we didn’t get their linebackers blocked at all the whole game.”
Pikeville is an Air Raid team under first-year coach Corey Fipps, who wrapped up a four-year run at Kentucky Christian last spring. He is part of the Hal Mumme (former Kentucky coach) coaching tree whose most famous branch is Mississippi State’s Mike Leach.
“He does Air Raid principles, but they will run the ball a good bit,” Mathis said. “He’s a little different from most Air Raid people. He’s not going to throw it 60 times. He’s going to run the ball a good bit.
“He’s just in his first year at Pikeville and he’s just now getting that stuff going. He doesn’t really have the guys he wants there to do it. Some weeks they do well. Some weeks they do bad. Hopefully, we’ll catch them on a bad week.”
Mathis was asked what he hopes the Phoenix will get accomplished Saturday. He figuratively hit the replay button of what he’s said prior to previous games.
“We got to play for four quarters,” Mathis said. “We’ve got to be In the game for four quarters. We can’t have a couple of bad quarters and try to claw your way out of it. Our guys don’t quit — that’s not been the issue. We don’t get things going. The game’s we’ve done well we’ve played for four quarters. The games we haven’t, we haven’t.
“The key for us is to come out early and play for four quarters.”
Mathis said the Phoenix are healthy going into their ninth game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.