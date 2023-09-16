Phoenix face winless Kentucky Christian tonight

Fans who lament the struggles of their favorite team can take heart. Kentucky Christian’s supporters have it much worse.
The Knights have started the season 0-3. They have been outscored 176-0 by losing 44-0 to Cumberlands, 76-0 to Georgetown and 56-0 to Campbellsville.
Next on their itinerary of woe is a trip to Nokes-Lasater Field today for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Cumberland.
“They’ve had a tough go of it,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said of the Knights. “Any possible way they can give a touchdown away they’ve given it away — interceptions, snaps over the head, punts snaps over the head. It’s not been good.
Kentucky Christian began playing football in 2008 and have never gained traction competitively. The Knights’ best season was 7-4 in 2012. They are 0-8 against Cumberland with the most recent meeting coming five years ago. They finished 3-8 last season.
But going from 3-8 to 176-0 is a big drop.
“They had a coaching change real, real late, late in the spring,” Mathis said. “The coach who left them took a bunch of his players and went to Campbellsville.”
Cumberland is 1-1 coming off an overtime win at Webber International two weeks ago and an open date last Saturday. The Phoenix will have another open date next Saturday before opening Mid-South Conference play on Sept. 30 against Campbellsvile at Nokes-Lasater. The two bye weeks so early in the season is the result of St. Andrews picking up a money game for this month. So the Phoenix’s trip to Laurinburg, N.C., was rescheduled for Oct, 28.
If there’s ever an opportunity for a team to focus on itself for one week, this is it. It’s also a chance for those players down on the depth chart to get in the game and put themselves on video.
“Absolutely, that’s got to be our focus,” Mathis said. “I think that’s when we’re at our best, too. You don’t need to read any of the tea leaves in it. You still got to line up and play the game.”
In the past, NAIA scholarship limits impacted the ability of coaches to get the bottom-of-the-depth-chart guys into one-sided games. Once that limit was reached, no one else could play unless someone was lost to a season-ending injury. That apparently is no longer the case.
“Everybody can play in two games and it not count (against the NAIA scholarship roster limit),” Mathis said. “You do get a chance to play everybody and it helps you with injury issues and bumps and bruises.”
Mathis said some guys who absorbed bumps and bruises during the open week may be held out, but that had not been decided as of mid-week.
