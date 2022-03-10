Phoenix fall 3-1 at RV Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland (13-14, 6-6 Mid-South Conference) dropped its Tuesday night match on the road against RV Campbellsville (12-3, 9-2 MSC) by a score of 3-1.
This is the Phoenix’s second meeting with the Tigers this season following their 3-2 win at home on Feb. 15.
Cumberland started out the first set in a 5-0 hole but fought its way back to cut it to 13-10. The Phoenix went on a 4-1 run to take a 17-16 lead after a kill from Austin Smalley. The Phoenix found themselves in a 20-17 hole before rattling off a 9-4 run to win 26-24.
The Phoenix fell behind early in the second set down 5-2 after a combination of attack errors. It was tough sledding from then on due to Campbellsville holding a five-point lead through the majority of the rest of the set. The Phoenix dropped set two 25-19.
Set three did not yield a good start for the Phoenix as the team trailed 11-2 after the first 13 points. Campbellsville went on to win the set by 11 points at 25-14 over Cumberland.
The Phoenix showed signs of life in the fourth set as they led 5-3 early. The Tigers found some momentum and tied the score up at 9-9. The Phoenix kept it tied until the 17-16 mark, where the Tigers grabbed hold of the set and the match. The Phoenix drooped the third set 25-20 and the match 3-1.
Cumberland ended the night with a hitting percentage of .125 compared to Campbellsville’s .288. The Tigers also outkilled the Phoenix 48-42 on the day. While the Phoenix led the way in digs, the Tigers recorded a match-high 15.5 blocks.
Individually for the Phoenix, Luka Ilic and Codville Rogers led the way with ten kills each. Rogers boasted the best attack percentage on the team with a .467. Jordan Pierce led the Phoenix in assists with 25 while also leading the team with 11 digs.
Cumberland will stay on the road for its next match as the Phoenix take on Lawrence Tech and Midway College from Midway, Ky., today.
Cumberland takes down Thomas More in 4 sets
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Cumberland defeated Thomas More on Monday night for the second time in three days to get to .500 on the season for the first time all year.
The Phoenix have won four straight and 10 of their last 12 contests.
Cumberland (13-13, 6-5 Mid-South Conference) came out swinging this game notching 59 kills as a team with a .221 hit percentage. The Phoenix did a great job defensively posting 62 team digs with seven blocks and holding the Saints to a .143 hit percentage.
Christian Lester added to his team-leading kills total leading the Phoenix with 15 on 31 attacks for a hit percentage of .345. Codville Rogers has emerged as of late also registering 13 kills on 20 attempts for a hit percentage of .600. Freshman Griffin Newby also chipped in 13 kills.
Cumberland libero Caleb Ginnings has surpassed 300 digs on the season with 24 today and has claimed the most digs in the NAIA for the time being. Jordan Pierce had himself another double-double with 49 assists and 10 digs himself.
Thomas More was led by Q Rogers with a game-high 16 kills while middle Ben Albers added 11. The Saints struggled with errors posting 28 attack errors and 10 service errors.
The first set started back-and-forth to 7-7 before Thomas More got two kills and two points from Cumberland errors for a 4-0 run.
Trailing 14-10, Newby had back-to-back kills and Pierce posted an ace on a 4-0 run to tie it at 14-14. Tied at 17-17, the Phoenix went on a 5-1 run to build a lead, but a Saints timeout helped them regain composure for a 3-0 run to make it 22-21. Newby came in big with two more kills at the back end to give Cumberland a first set victory 25-22.
Tied at 7-7 again in the second set, Thomas More went on a 3-0 run and were able to push out to a five point lead at 15-10 forcing CU into a timeout. A 3-1 run for Thomas More out of that timeout pushed it out to seven at 18-11 and Thomas More was ready to pull away. Trailing 20-14, CU went on a 5-1 run to make it a one point game. A kill by the Saints stopped it for just a second and then a big 6-1 run with kills by Rogers, Tyler Sturzoiu, and Lester allowed CU to steal the second set 25-23.
Thomas More pulled away from a 9-9 tie in the third with a 5-0 run and pushed out to a five-point lead at 21-16, but again the Phoenix came charging back. A 4-0 run with two kills from Lester and one kill from Newby made it a one-point game. The Saints went on a 3-2 sput from their to face set point and Cumberland used a kill by Lester and an attack error to tie it. Cumberland used a 2-0 spurt to give themselves an opportunity to close the match in three, but a service error gave it back to the Saints. Thomas More would close it out and win the third set 30-28.
Cumberland jumped out in front of the fourth set and never looked back. The Phoenix took a 4-1 advantage quickly. A 5-0 run leading 5-4 gave Cumberland a six point lead anc Cumberland expanded upon that, getting up by as much as 11 at 17-6. The Phoenix would close the match in the fourth set winning 25-16.
Ginnings earns third straight MSC Defender of the Week honorsCumberland libero Caleb Ginnings has been named Mid-South Conference Men’s Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for the third week in a row, as announced Monday by the league office.
Ginnings totaled 52 digs in three Phoenix matches. He recorded six digs in a 3-0 loss to Georgetown and then recorded 19 digs in a five-set victory over Cornerstone. He tallied five digs in a sweep of Thomas More. He capped the week with a 20 dig performance in a five-set win over NCAA school Maryville.
Ginnings remains second in the NAIA in digs this season with 277 up to this point averaging 3.26 digs per set.
He earned weekly honors for the fourth time in his career.
