Phoenix fall 5-4 to split series

FLORENCE — Cumberland baseball could not find timely hitting as the Phoenix fell 5-4 in the series finale against Thomas More University last Saturday to split their Mid-South Conference-opening series.
The Phoenix (6-14, 1-1 MSC) picked up eight hits but left seven runners on base in the game. CU pitchers recorded 12 strikeouts in the game compared to only six from the Saints’ staff.
Daniel Alvarez got the ball in game two throwing 4.2 innings allowing five runs on nine hits. Alex Smith threw 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Rance Pittman recorded two outs in the ninth inning before getting pulled for Mitch Rogers who threw the final out.
The Phoenix found life in the top of the first after Santrel Farmer was hit by a pitch to start the game. Cole Turney singled to advance Farmer to third and Nolan Machibroda drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right giving Cumberland an early 1-0 lead.
Thomas More responded immediately in the next half-inning after a double and a single drove in a run to bring the score to 1-1.
Jordan Coffey got the Phoenix started in the top of the second with a leadoff single. Josh Morgan came up to the plate next and was hit by a pitch putting two runners on with no outs. Back-to-back flyouts brought Jayden Hanna to the plate and he delivered with a 2-RBI double giving Cumberland a 3-1 lead.
Once again the Saints had an immediate answer after two singles and a triple brought in two more runners to tie the game back up.
Alvarez settled in for the third and fourth innings throwing two scoreless frames. Unfortunately after a leadoff single in the fifth, Jacob Caruso hit a two-run home run that forced Cumberland to go to the bullpen down 5-3.
Smith came on in relief for the Phoenix, shutting down the Saints all the way to the eighth inning.
Angel Mendoza led off the eighth with a single making him the sixth Cumberland leadoff hitter to reach base in the game. Back-to-back flyouts brought Morgan up with two outs. Morgan singled to extend the inning and Nathan Vaughn came up big with an RBI single to cut the lead down to 5-4.
Thomas More closed the door on another Phoenix comeback by sending Cumberland down in order in the top of the ninth.
Cumberland will be back in action at home today as they take on Milligan University at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
