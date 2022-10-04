Phoenix fall in a low-scoring battle 10-6

Cumberland quarterback Luke Holloway fires a pass against the Cumberlands.

 DILLON MILLER • Cumberland University

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Cumberland fell in a defensive battle to the University of the Cumberlands 10-6 despite a season-high five sacks last Saturday night.

The Phoenix (2-3, 0-3 Mid-South Conference) allowed three total points defensively in a low-scoring game where they had five different players combine for sacks.

