Phoenix fall in four at Bryan

Maddie Perez

 Cumberland University

DAYTON — In its first true road test, Cumberland could not overcome errors and fell on the road in four sets to Bryan on Tuesday.

Cumberland (3-2) had a strong start winning the first set, but got down big in the second set, had an opportunity to take set three, but couldn’t finish, and dropped the final set. The Phoenix had their lowest hit percentage since the 2020 season posting 40 kills and 37 attack errors. CU also had 12 service errors and eight receiving errors.

