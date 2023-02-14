Phoenix fall in series finale

Cumberland dropped the finale of its three-game series with Indiana Wesleyan 12-4 last Saturday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
The Phoenix (2-3-1) struggled swinging the bats, only collecting four hits in the game, and posted three errors while allowing the Wildcats to steal seven bases.
After a scoreless first inning, Cumberland had a few miscues that gave Indiana Wesleyan extra at-bats allowing the Wildcats to push across three runs. The first run came across on an RBI single from Quinn Willard and the two bases-loaded walks pushed across the next two.
The Phoenix did answer back in the bottom half of the second as Tyner Hughes led off with a triple in the gap. He came in to score on a wild pitch and then Xavier Torres hit a sac fly to right and Tim Holyk scored on a throwing error from Caleb Englesman to tie the game. The Wildcats pushed two more across in the fourth inning as Colby Jenkins blasted a two-run homer to left.
Cumberland again got a run back in the bottom half as Torres hit another sac fly to right field to score Dee Triplett for a 5-4 IWU lead.
In the fifth, Indiana Wesleyan pushed across two more runs as the MJ Stavola legged out an infield single. He stole second and then went to third on a passed ball before coming in on a Bryce Grinder single. Grinder swiped second and then was moved to third on a groundout before a sac fly scored him and pushed it out to a 7-4 lead.
Lucas Goodin hit an RBI single up the middle in the sixth and scored on a Nick Wiley sacrifice fly to center to push it out to 9-4.
After a scoreless seventh and eighth, the Wildcats pushed across two more for the 12-4 final score.
Reece Milam picked up the loss, his first of the season, after throwing five innings while giving up six hits. He allowed seven runs, but only four were earned on four walks and four strikeouts.
The Phoenix will be back in action this upcoming Thursday at home against No. 18 Indiana-Southeast. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Wildcat bullpen shuts down CuCumberland gave up big innings to lose a late lead to Indiana Wesleyan in game two of the series, losing 11-7 last Friday.
The Phoenix (2-2-1) got to the Indiana Wesleyan starting pitcher, scoring seven runs in the first four innings. But the Wildcats’ bullpen allowed just two hits and kept the Phoenix scoreless the final five frames.
Juan Moreno and Chewy Sanders each had big days swinging the bat as Moreno went 4-for-4 with two runs scored. Sanders blasted a three-run homer and a double for four RBI in the contest.
Starting pitcher Reid Madariaga tossed five innings giving up three runs, two earned, with five strikeouts in a no-decision. Mitch Rogers, who pitched four innings the day before in a 13-inning tie, got dubbed with the loss as he did not record an out in his outing giving up four runs in the seventh inning.
The Phoenix put a dent in the scoreboard early as Moreno, with aggressive baserunning, scored from second base on a fielder’s choice groundout. Two batters later after Dee Triplett walked, Sanders blasted his first home run of the season to left field for an early 4-0 lead for Cumberland.
In the second, the Wildcats manufactured three runs as MJ Stavola scored on a groundout and two came in on a single from Lucas Goodin.
The Phoenix got two of those runs back in the third as Sanders drew a bases loaded walk to score Moreno and Tim Holyk flew out to right to score Santrel Farmer on a sacrifice fly for a 6-3 lead.
Cumberland pushed one more across in the fourth as Tyner Hughes hit into a fielder’s choice groundout to score Ian Krump.
After two scoreless innings, Rance Pittman checked out Madariaga in the sixth on the mound and gave up a triple and then a two-run home run to Nick Wiley. After a walk, Vaughn relieved Pittman, but that runner came across to score on another Goodin RBI single to make it a one-run game, 7-6, after six innings.
In the eighth, Rogers entered in relief and walked the first two batters before giving up an RBI single to Goodin, a perfectly placed bunt for a single that scored a run and a third straight single through the right side to plate another run. Zavien Lindsey then entered and the Wildcats used a safety squeeze to make it 10-7.
The Wildcats plated another run in the ninth on a wild pitch for the 11-7 final.
