Phoenix fall in series finale

Chewy Sanders hits a three-run homer which gives Cumberland a short-lived 4-0 lead over Indiana Wesleyan in the first inning last Friday.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democat

Cumberland dropped the finale of its three-game series with Indiana Wesleyan 12-4 last Saturday at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.

The Phoenix (2-3-1) struggled swinging the bats, only collecting four hits in the game, and posted three errors while allowing the Wildcats to steal seven bases.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.