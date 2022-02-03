Phoenix fall in three at No. 10 Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men (3-8, 0-1 Mid-South Conference) fell to tenth-ranked Georgetown College (4-0, 1-0 MSC) in three sets Tuesday.
The two teams opened the first set trading points back and forth, with neither team gaining an edge. After the first 13 points, CU trailed the Tigers 7-6. Cumberland hung in there and tied the match up 12-12 after a big swing from Austin Smalley. After that point, the match swung in Georgetown’s direction and the Tigers went on a 13-4 run to claim the first set 25-16.
The Phoenix got off to a slow start in the second set, which put the team in a 10-4 hole. The Georgetown attack was firing on all cylinders as they went on to take the set 25-10. The Tigers posted a hitting percentage of .706 in the second set, while the Phoenix totaled a -.130 attack percentage.
Cumberland put forth their best effort of the day in the third set. The Phoenix wasted no time as they jumped out to a 6-3 lead following a kill from Griffen Newby. The Tigers rallied back from the early deficit to take a 10-9 lead. Cumberland hung around in the match but was unable to retake the lead as they fell 25-21 in the third set and 3-0 in the match.
As a team, Cumberland posted a .069 attack percentage compared to the .526 percentage of Georgetown. The low attack percentage of the Phoenix is due to the 18 total attack errors as opposed to Georgetown’s five.
Luka Ilic led the Phoenix with seven kills and a .211 attack percentage over three sets. Jordan Pierce once again finds himself as the team leader in assists with 20 total. Caleb Ginnings led the team with five digs over the course of the match.
Cumberland is back on the court in another Mid-South match on the road against Thomas More University on Saturday at noon in Crestview Hills, Ky.
