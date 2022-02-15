Phoenix fall on final Pod Day

Cumberland dropped two matches on the final day of the Mid-South Conference Pod to go 0-3 on the weekend at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
The Phoenix were swept in the first match of the day against St. Andrews. Cumberland only kept it close in the second set as the Knights pulled away early in the first and third set.
St. Andrews went up 7-3 after the first 10 points, and Cumberland cut it to two at 8-6, but a 5-1 run by St. Andrews pushed it out to six. The Knights doubled the scoreboard at 18-9 before cruising to the finish line in the first set 25-16.
The Knights scored the first four points of the second set and pushed it out to 7-3 early again. St. Andrews extended it again to a six point lead at 13-7 before Cumberland made a run to make it close. The closest the Phoenix got was trailing by three at 19-16 before St. Andrew finished the set winning 25-21 for a 2-0 lead.
Cumberland scored the first point of the third set, but a 10-2 run by St. Andrews took the life out of Cumberland early. The Knights with the momentum would finish the third set with a 25-16 lead for a 3-0 sweep.
In the first set against Life, both teams battled to a 12-12 score. After Life scored a point Cumberland went on a 5-0 run to take the momentum. A timeout by the Running Eagles slowed CU allowing Life to pick up the next two points Cumberland had a kill and a block from Luca Ilic to push it back to 19-15. Life went on a 3-0 run to get back within a point. After both teams traded points, Life went on another 3-0 spurt to take a 22-20 lead. Cumberland got one back before a service error flipped the momentum again allowing Life to win set one, 25-21.
Cumberland grabbed an early 6-4 lead in the second. Life rattled off six straight points to go ahead 10-6. Cumberland rallied back with an 8-4 swing to tie it at 14-14. Tied at 16-16, Cumberland went on a 6-0 run for themselves to get up 22-16, but Life never quit rallying back to within four at set point 24-20. CU couldn’t push across set point and the Running Eagles sent it to extra rallies where both teams would swap points until Life rattled off the final two to win 30-28 and take a 2-0 lead.
The third set was back-and-forth the entire way of the set. Cumberland jumped ahead a few points and Life would answer. Cumberland had a chance to extend the match as the Phoenix worked it to set point 24-23, but the Running Eagles answered with three straight points to take the set and the match.
The Phoenix will be back in action today on the road at Campbellsville at 6 p.m. CST.
Men drop pod opener to WarnerCumberland won the first set of the match, but three straight set wins gave Warner a four-set victory in the Mid-South Conference pod at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court Friday.
Cumberland (3-9, 0-2 MSC) had a strong attacking day posting a season-high 50 kills, but 25 attack errors negated their efforts offensively for a hit percentage of .197. A season-high 20 service errors also hurt the Phoenix’s chances as they lost each set by four points or less.
Christian Lester led the team in kills posting 15 with just two errors for a hit percentage of .464. Jordan Pierce notched a double-double with 39 assists and 10 digs. Griffen Newby had 12 kills and libero Caleb Ginnings added a team-high 11 digs.
Warner (1-2, 1-1 MSC) were led by Jeremy Torres with a game-high 17 kills and 12 digs. The Royals had a better hit percentage tham Cumberland notching a .225 percentage with just 18 attack errors.
In the first set, Warner jumped out to an 8-4 lead before four straight points by the Phoenix tied it at 8-8. Both teams battled to an 18-18 score before a 4-1 spurt by the Royals pushed them ahead 22-19. Kills by Newby and Luca Ilic ignited the late run in the first set to go along with three Warner errors for CU to take set one 25-23.
Cumberland led in the second set all the way until Warner used a 5-2 run to tie it at 21-21. The Royals won three of the next four points to take the second set 25-23.
Warner jumped out early with six straight points to start the third set and rode that momentum to a 17-10 lead. The Phoenix rallied for a 9-2 run to tie it at 19-19. After trading the next two points, went on a 5-1 run to take the second set, 25-21.
The Royals again jumped up 7-1 early in the fourth set and Cumberland again made a push late after being down as much as eight, 16-8, but had too big of a hole to overcome losing the fourth set, 25-22.
