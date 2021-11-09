After working its way downfield, Cumberland was repeatedly barred entry into the Pikeville end zone as the Bears spoiled the Phoenix’s Senior Day 14-9 last Saturday afternoon at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Phoenix outgained the Bears 271 yards to 254 as Pikeville had just 21 rushing yards. CU also dominated possession time by a nearly 2-1 margin, 38:29 to 21:31.
“We had them off balance,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “From the 25 to the 25 we’re just scooting up and down the field.
“You got to finish the drives. We were in the red zone way too many times to have nine points.”
But Cumberland lost two fumbles, threw an interception and were stopped on downs three times as the Phoenix fell to 3-6 for the season with only a trip to No. 16 Georgetown this coming Saturday remaining on the 2021 books.
“I didn’t think, as coaches, we put out kids in the right positions to be successful,” Mathis said. “That’s on us as coaches, not putting us in the right situations.”
Each team scored on its first possession.
Pikeville’s Lee Kirkland, who completed 18 of 34 passes for 233 yards, zipped a 15-yard pass to D’Andre Stafford in the end zone to stake the Bears to a 7-0 lead.
Cumberland then drove 75 yards in 17 plays to an 8-yard scoring flip from Dylan Carpenter to Styles Corder. But the extra point was wide right, leaving the Phoenix trailing 7-6.
That was it for the scoring for the first half, which ended with Prentiss Sumerall, one of 15 Phoenix seniors honored before the game, intercepting Kirkland’s pass and returning it 59 yards to the Pikeville 30-yard line with time expired.
Cumberland’s defense was rock solid with one big crack, Kirkland’s 47-yard bomb to Will Thompson in the final minute of the third quarter to put Pikeville’s lead at 14-6.
“The second touchdown was the biggest disappointment as far as one really getting away,” Mathis said. “That was just blown coverage and missed communication.”
“Defensively, you’re happy with everything that went on there. Defense played well enough to win the game.”
Ian Hafner, also playing his final game at Nokes-Lasater, enjoyed a solid return day. He returned the kickoff following the Thompson touchdown 34 yards to the Pikeville 40. The Phoenix were able to drive the ball enough for Hunter Mathis to kick a 37-yard field goal with 12:40 to play.
Cumberland’s next drive reached the Pikeville 28 before a fumble ended the possession. One final series stalled on downs at the Bears’ 40 as the visitors escaped to return to eastern Kentucky with a 3-6 mark.
Pikeville 14, Cumberland 9
Pikeville 7 0 7 0—14
Cumberland 6 0 0 3—9
First quarter
Pikeville—D’Andre Stafford 15 pass from Lee Kirkland (Jakob Headley kick), 11:27.
Cumberland—Styles Corder 8 pass from Dylan Carpenter (kick failed), 2:58.
Third quarter
Pikeville—Will Thompson 47 pass from Kirkland (Headley kick), :37.
Cumberland—Hunter Mathis 37 FG, 12:40.
Team statistics
Pike Cumb
First downs 14 19
—Rushing 2 10
—Passing 9 8
—Penalty 3 1
Rushes-yards 26-21 53-179
Passing yards 233 92
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 34-18-1 28-14-1
Punts-avg. 6-33 3-41.7
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-yards 6-62 8-84
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Pikeville: Lee Kirkland 6-(-), Adrian Medacco 9-14, Jayden Neace 7-20, Matthew Horn 1-(-3), Troy Hill 1-(-1), Team 2-(-3). Cumberland: Styles Corder 2-(-10), Jace Capps 1-2, Kaleb Witherspoon 4-24, Treylon Sheppard 18-62, Nick Burge 8-44, Dylan Carpenter 4-3, James Christian 13-54, Brandon Edmondson 3-0.
PASSING—Pikeville: Lee Kirkland 18-34-1—233. Cumberland: Dylan Carpenter 2-25-1—80, Brandon Edmondson 2-3-0—12.
RECEIVING—Pikeville: Randy Mamanan 1-11, Alexander Shelton 2-56, D’Andre Stafford 4-52, Jayden Neace 1-5, Bralin Barton 3-30, Troy Hill 3-8, Will Thompson 4-70. Cumberland: Styles Corder 3-16, Alex Valdez 1-8, Kaleb Witherspoon 4-36, Jaylen Taylor 3-11, Ian Hafner 2-11, James Christian 1-10.
