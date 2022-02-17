Cumberland could not find timely hits Monday afternoon, leaving eight runners on base as the Phoenix fell 7-2 to No. 7 Indiana-Southeast at Woody Hunt Stadium/Ernest L. Stockton Field.
Ian Schilling pitched five innings in relief allowing only one run and striking out five. Wyatt Folsom recorded two shutout innings while striking out three hitters.
Cumberland (2-11) recorded nine hits in the contest scoring two runs. Tyner Hughes picked up his fifth multi-hit game of the season and senior shortstop Nathan Vaughn collected three hits on the day.
The Grenadiers struck first in the top half of the first inning. Campbell got them rolling with a lead off double to left center bringing up MacDonald who recorded an RBI single for the first run of the game. A stolen base and a balk advanced MacDonald to third before Wagner was able to drive him in after a single to left field giving IU-Southeast a 2-0 lead.
IU-Southeast quickly extended their lead with a big inning in the second. Back to back home runs from MacDonald and Tanksley helped the Grenadiers tack on four more runs giving them a 6-0 lead over the Phoenix. Schilling went on to pitch for the Phoenix in the top of the third. A double and a single put runners on first and third with no outs for the Grenadiers. Schilling forced a ground ball double play to second base but unfortunately the run scored from third extending their lead to 7-0.
Hughes got the Phoenix started in the bottom half of the sixth with a lead off single to shortstop extending his hitting streak to ten games. Turney came up to the plate with two outs and one runner on and drove an RBI double off the wall in left center field cutting the lead down to 7-1.
Cumberland found two-out life in back to back innings when Vaughn and Jayden Hanna singled in the top of the seventh bringing Hughes up to the plate. Hughes was able to connect on a pitch driving it down the left field line for a RBI double bringing the score to 7-2.
Folsom went on to pitch in the eighth and the ninth innings shutting down the Grenadiers bats.
Hammond got the ball for IU-Southeast in the bottom of the ninth inning getting a quick fly out to start the inning. Vaughn picked up his third hit of the game with a one out single to center field but unfortunately that was the last hit for Cumberland as the next two batters went down to end the game 7-2.
Cumberland was back at home yesterday Brescia University and will host Clarke in a three-game series this weekend with Saturday double header at noon and a nine-inning single game at 1 p.m. Sunday. The series was moved back a day due to weather.
Muzzi earns MSC
Pitcher of the Week award
Cumberland sophomore Trevor Muzzi earned the Mid-South Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week on Monday after his performances last week against Union and Jarvis.
Muzzi threw one inning against Union before starting and pitching a complete game shutout against Jarvis at the Cajun Collision.
The Shaw, Miss., native, started the week with a one-inning appearance last Tuesday at home against Union. He tallied one strikeout and allowed no hits in his one inning of action in the 19-5 Phoenix victory.
Muzzi followed that performance with a seven-inning shutout victory over Jarvis College, only giving up three hits. The sophomore also logged 11 strikeouts in the Cumberland victory.
Muzzi earns the pitcher of the week honors for the first time in his career. This is the first time a Cumberland pitcher was awarded the MSC Pitcher of the Week award since March of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.