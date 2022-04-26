BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — No. 3-seed Cumberland’s men fell to the 2-seed Cumberlands in the Mid-South Conference men’s tennis semifinals, 4-0, at the Warren County Tennis and Sports Facility last Saturday.
Cumberlands’ Eric Banoub and Martin Barbier defeated Jackson Vaughan and Hugues N’Goma 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Martin Muller and Hung-Ju Wu clinched the doubles point for the Patriots with a 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles.
Luis Montull gave Cumberlands a 2-0 lead in the match with a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 5 singles over Dan Slapnik Trost. Muller increased the Patriots lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles over Adrijan Hrzic. Wu clinched the match with a 7-5, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles over Sacha Colomban.
With the victory, the Patriots advanced to Sunday’s championship match against top-seeded Lindsey Wilson.
The Phoenix will have to await their fate to see if they earn at-large berth into the NAIA National Tournament.
Cumberland women fall 4-3 to UT Southern in MSC quarterfinalsBOWLING GREEN, Ky. — No. 4 seeded Cumberland women narrowly fell 4-3 to No. 5 seeded Tennessee Southern in the Mid-South Conference quarterfinals last Friday.
The Firehawks swept the top two doubles pairings to take the doubles point. The No.1 pairing of Jessica Hernandez and Maria Arbelaez fell 7-5 in a tight contest against Otone Odajima and Sara Teorode de Morias. The No. 2 doubles pairing of Kaede Hatano and Elina Sungatullina dropped their match 6-3 to Margaret Lucas and Emely Castro.
In singles competition, the Phoenix and the Firehawks split the singles points 3-3. Jessica Hernandez earned a win in the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 7-6 over Margaret Lucas. No. 2 single Elina Sungatullina and No. 3 single Maria Arbelaez fell in their matches with Sungatullina falling 6-4, 6-0 to Otone Odajima and Arbelaez falling to Sara Teorode de Morias in a tight match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
CU’s No. 4 single Lara Zugasti picked up a win over Yen-Ju Chu 7-5, 6-2 while Carly Earnhardt dropped her No. 5 singles match 7-6, 6-1 to Emely Castro. Alexandra Leisibach put together a solid effort in her No. 6 singles victory over Lovana Viamonte 6-1, 6-2.
The Phoenix ended their 2022 season with an 11-8 overall record and a 7-3 conference mark.
