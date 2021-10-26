LOUISVILLE — Cumberland’s women competed at the Mid-South Conference Thomas N. Burris Memorial Bowling Tournament on Sunday, finishing 14th out of 19 teams.
The tournament consisted of 19 teams competing in 12 baker games and five team games where the bowlers individual scores contributed to the team total.
Cumberland knocked down a total of 6292 pins in the tournament. With their total, the Phoenix finished in 14th place overall.
Webber International took first place with a total pinfall of 7696 pins on the day, followed by Pikeville in second with a total score of 7476 pins.
Through the five individual games that count total team pinfall, the Phoenix recorded 4334 pins. Matthew Charlton had a top 50 finish individually with a 204 average over five games bowled.
Two Phoenix bowlers finished in the top 50 individually. Hattie Isham led the way in 28th place with a 189.4 average, followed by Ali Davis in 39th with an average score of 179.2. The team finished with a baker total of 1958 pins across the 12 games, including a high game of 202.
Cumberland’s men finished 22nd out of 23 teams.
The Phoenix knocked down a total of 6470 pins in the tournament, an improvement of 52 pins from the Lynne Jordan Memorial tournament on Saturday.
Webber International took first with a total pinfall of 7880 on the day, followed by Pikeville in second with a total score of 7865 pins.
Through the five individual games that count total team pinfall, the Phoenix recorded 4454 pins and eclipsed a total team score of 900 twice with a score of 903 in game two and a 946 in game three. Matthew Charlton had a top 50 finish individually with a 204 average over five games bowled. The team finished with a baker total of 2016 pins across the 12 games.
Cumberland will be back on the lanes at the Brunswick Southern Collegiate Classic in Atlanta, Ga., on November 6-7.
CU men finish 19th at Lynne Jordan Memorial TournamentLOUISVILLE — Cumberland competed at the Mid-South Conference Lynne Jordan Memorial Tournament on Saturday, with the women finishing 15th and the men 19th.
The one-day tournament was the first ever, named in memoriam of the late Cumberland and Lebanon High bowling coach Lynne Jordan, who died last yerar. The tournament consisted of 21 teams competing in 12 baker games and five team games where the bowlers individual scores contributed to the team total.
Cumberland finished 15th out of the 21 teams with a total pinfall of 6109 across the event. St. Francis (Ill.) took first with a total pinfall of 7266 on the day, followed by Webber International in second with a total score of 7114 pins.
Through the five individual games that count total team pinfall, the Phoenix recorded 4313 pins and eclipsed a total game score of 900 once with a 902 in the fourth game. The team finished with a baker total of 1986 pins across the 12 games
Three Cumberland bowlers finished in the top 50 individually, with Hattie Isham leading the way in 22nd with a 189 average, followed by Ali Davis in 23rd with a 187 average score. Taylor Higgins finished 45th with a 178.6 average across five games of bowling.
Cumberland’s men finished 19th out of the 24 teams with a total pinfall of 6418 over the entire event. Tennessee Southern took first with a total pinfall of 7619 on the day, followed by SCAD Savannah in second with a total score of 7467 pins.
Through the five individual games that count total team pinfall, the Phoenix recorded 4307 pins and eclipsed a total team score of 900 once with a 988 in the fifth game. The team finished with a baker total of 2111 pins across the 12 games.
