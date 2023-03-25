COLUMBIA, Ky. — Cumberland’s men finished strong in the final round of the Blue Raider Invitational at the Pines at Lindsey Wilson on Tuesday.
They shot a team total of 294, adding to their previous round’s score of 285 for a combined total of 579 to finish in third place.
Leading the way for the Phoenix was Tom Scullion, who finished tied for fifth place with a two-round total of 139. Scullion played consistently, shooting a 68 in the first round and a 71 in the final round. Scullion played steady all day picking up two birdies and two bogeys to post the even-par 71. He was named to the All-Tournament team following the round for his placement.
Justin Reed finished tied for 11th place with a two-round total of 142. Reed shot a 73 in the first round and improved in the second round, shooting a 69 for an impressive two-under-par final round. Reed posted a team-high six birdies in the final round.
Also contributing to the team’s success was Christian Lindgreen, who finished tied for 13th place with a two-round total of 143. Lindgreen shot a 72 in the first round and a 71 in the final round. Lindgreen also played steadily in the final round with three birdies and three bogeys for the even-par finish.
William Samuelsson finished tied for 25th place with a two-round total of 148, shooting a 73 in the first round and a 75 in the final round. He picked up two birdies and six bogeys. Domino Mollesand finished tied for 30th place with a two-round total of 149, shooting a 72 in the first round and a 77 in the final round with two birdies and four doubles.
Seth Clayton finished tied for 34th place playing as an individual with a two-round total of 152, shooting a 75 in the first round and a 77 in the final round.
Patrick Chesnut finished tied for 46th place with a two-round total of 155, shooting a 76 in the first round and a 79 in the final round.
Lastly, Andrew Lena finished tied for 56th place with a two-round total of 161, shooting a 79 in the first round and an 82 in the final round.
Cumberland’s next event will be the Mid-South Conference Spring Invite played at Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain in Crossville.
