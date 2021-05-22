Phoenix fire 288 in round three to move up NAIA leaderboard

SILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland’s men tied their season-low mark with a 288 Thursday to move up the leaderboard to No. 7 in the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run.
On day three the field was cut down to the top 17 teams and the top 40 individuals. Cumberland was paired to play with Embry-Riddle and the individuals that qualified in the top 40. The groups went off on No. 10 starting at 7:39 a.m. The Phoenix played with their third different lineup of the tournament today and all five players had strong showings to help the Phoenix.
“We had a really great day,” Cumberland coach Rich Williams said. “They remind me of the girls’ run in 2019. The boys are having fun and playing really good golf. I’m really proud of them and the program.”
Cumberland jumped up eight spots in the team standings to tied for seventh. Dalton State jumped into first place while Point remains in second Keiser slips one spot to third and Texas Wesleyan falls from first to fourth.
Isaac Walker continues to play better each day carding a one-under 70 in the third round. Walker started with par-bogey-par on the first three holes before a stretch of the three birdies, a par and a bogey over the next five holes for one-under on the first nine. Walker fired two pars and a birdie on No. 3 before a bogey on No. 4. He bounced back on No. 5 with a birdie but bogeyed No. 9 to close his round at a one-under. Walker is at 220 through three rounds.
Bryson Smith started his day with a bogey on No. 10, but picked his play up after that. Two pars and a birdie on No. 13 got him to even. Smith bogeyed No. 16, but an eagle on par-5 No. 17 put him at one-under through the first nine holes. Smith opened the front-nine with a bogey but recovered with a birdie on No. 2. Smith posted a double bogey and a bogey on No. 4 and No. 6 and finished his day strong with a birdie-birdie finish. He finished the round at even par and is at 223 after 54 holes.
Steeger carded two birdies and two bogeys on the back to shoot even on the first nine. On the front, Steeger fired three straight pars to start the front. He slipped with a bogey on No. 4, but picked the stroke back up with a birdie on No. 6. The sophomore finished bogey-birdie-bogey to shoot a one-over-par 72. Steeger is at 54 hole score of 221.
Will Samuelsson bogeyed his first hole of the day but responded well with a par on No. 11 before back-to-back birdies on No. 12 and 13. The freshman posted a double bogey on No. 16, but ended the first nine with two pars for a one-over. Samuelsson struggled on the front-nine posting four bogeys and two double bogeys to finish with an 80.
Reece Gaddes started his day strong with a birdie on No. 10. Back-to-back bogeys on No. 13 and 14 put him at one-over through the front nine.
A birdie on No. 2 brought him back to even. The junior carded a bogey on No. 4 and posted three straight pars, but a bogey and double bogey on No. 8 and No. 9 ended his round at four-over-par with a 75.
Phoenix make the cut after strong day twoSILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland had a great day Wednesday in round two, moving up nine spots to make the cut for the first time in program history at the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships.
“I am thrilled for the guys and thrilled for the golf program. We went out and made Cumberland history today. It’s just really cool, we were fortunate to experience it with the women and now experiencing it with men is just cool. I am humbled by the opportunity and proud of the program. We are one of 17 teams to get to play for a national championship the next two days,” said head golf coach Rich Williams.
Coach Williams made a lineup change on day two that played dividends in the Phoenix’s great round. Williams subbed in freshman Will Samuelsson who shot a three-over-par 74. The freshman played very solid golf shooting even on the back-nine, the first nine the team played today, and bogeyed No. 1 and double-bogeyed No. 7.
Adrian Steeger backed up his first-round performance with a two-over-par 73 in round two. Steeger started his day with a birdie on No. 10, made par on both No. 11 and 12, and a birdie on No. 13. Steeger posted back-to-back bogeys on the No. 15 and No. 16 and doubled No. 18. The sophomore regrouped after the turn carding birdies on No. 1 and No. 2. He posted two bogeys on the front to end with a 73. Steeger sits at a two-round total of 149.
Isaac Walker improved upon his first-round mark with a second-round 73. The Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year carded more birdies than bogeys but made a triple bogey on No. 18 to hurt his score. Walker was two-over on the back nine and finished the round even-par on the front with two birdies, two bogeys, and five pars. Walker is one shot behind Steeger at 150.
Bryson Smith also improved upon his score with a day two mark of 75. Smith played the first four holes of golf one-under-par before a bogey on No. 14 and No. 17.
Smith ran into a streak of four straight bogeys on holes No. 2, 3, 4, and 5, but bounced back with a birdie on No. 6. He closed the day with three straight pars to finish four-over.
Tomi Acotto shot an 85 in round two. Acotto posted three birdies on the day on No. 10, 18, and 3, but had six bogeys, two double-bogeys, one triple, and one quadruple bogey.
Defending national champions fired a two-under 282 as a team to jump three spots and take first place after 36-holes. Keiser University and Point University are tied for second place with a 582, three strokes behind the leaders.
Dalton State moved up four spots to sit in fourth place and Bellevue rounds out the top-5.
Cumberland moved up the leaderboard nine spots, but three other teams moved up 10 or more after the second round. Mid-South Conference rivals Campbellsville has also made the cut sitting in a tie for 12th at 605, two strokes better than Cumberland.
Lindsey Wilson just missed out on the cut finishing in a tie for 18th place.
Steeger shoots 76, Walker and Smith 77 in opening round
SILVIS, Ill. — Sophomore Adrian Steeger shot five-over par 76 while Bryson Smith and Isaac Walker each carded a 77 for Cumberland men’s golf in the first round of the 69th annual NAIA Men’s Golf Championships on Tuesday at TPC Deere Run.
After the first round, Point University leads the tournament with a 290 followed by Keiser University at 292 and Taylor University at 295. The Phoenix are tied for 24th with a 312 and have to reach the Top-17 to make the cut after the second round tomorrow.
Steeger paced the Phoenix with a 76. The sophomore posted bogeys on No. 1, No. 3, No. 6, No. 7, and No. 9 on the front nine before picking up two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine. Steeger is tied for 50th in the tournament.
Smith recorded a first round 77 that included eight pars in the first 13 holes of the day. The Lafayette native collected six pars with two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine. He made a birdie on No. 10 before going bogey, par, par, through the next three holes.
Smith carded a birdie on 14 before back-to-back bogeys on No. 15 and 16.
Smith rebounded with a birdie on No. 17, but finished with a double bogey on No. 18 to close the round.
Walker started with a bogey, par, birdie, and a double bogey finishing the front nine five-over par, but played much better on the back nine.
The freshman started No. 10 and 11 with pars before posting a bogey on No. 12. The Smithville native posted four straight pars before a birdie on No. 17, but bogeyed 18 to finish his first round tied for 62nd with Smith.
Johnson started his round with a bogey and a double bogey, but the Tampa, Fla., native posted 11 pars over the next 13 holes.
Unfortunately he ended the round with three straight bogeys for his nine-over 80, tied for 96th in the field of 155 players.
Tomi Acotto opened with an 82, starting with a par and the first hole. Acotto bogeyed No. 2 before collecting a birdie on No. 4 to get back to even.
The Tucum, Argentona, native went bogey-double bogey on No. 5 and 6 before three straight pars to close the first nine at three-over. He picked up a triple bogey on No. 10 and a double bogey on No. 15 with three other bogeys to shoot eight-over on the back for an 11-over par round.
Reece Gaddes had a rough start to the tournament with the triple bogeys on the first five holes. Gaddes carded two birdies on the front to shoot a 45 on the front nine before posting six bogeys, one birdie, and one triple bogey on the back for an 18-over par, 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.