Phoenix football spring practice starts next week

Cumberland football will begin its spring practice next Tuesday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
The Phoenix will conclude drills with the spring scrimmage at 1 p.m. April 4, also at Nokes-Lasater.
Third-year coach Tim Mathis is losing six starters on offense and nine starters on defense from last year’s squad, giving the coaching staff a chance to evaluate a group of newcomers and players who had recorded playing time last season.
The coaching staff will be using these sessions to give everyone an opportunity to see who can contribute the most to the team for the upcoming season.
“We are losing a lot of starters on defense but we have many players that have had crucial playing time last season that just need to step up and take over the roll,” Mathis said. “Our quarterback situation will be the biggest competition that we will have throughout the spring (with Joseph Rushin graduating). We are going to give everyone the opportunity at the position and to see who is capable of leading the offense. This group has had a great offseason and we are looking forward to seeing where the program is headed.”
Cumberland uses an offense-versus-defense format for the scrimmage with adjusted point scales that make the scrimmage very competitive:
Offensive Points
Touchdown - 5 points
Field Goal - 3 points
Explosive plays (15+ yard run play/20+ yard pass play)- 1 point
PAT - 1 points
Two point conversion - 2 points
3rd and 4th down conversion- 1 point
Defensive Points
Turnover - 5 points
Three and out - 3 points
Hold to a red zone field goal - 2 points
Blocked Kick - 3 points
Defensive touchdown - 2 points
3rd and 4th down stops - 1 point
