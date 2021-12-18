MINNEAPOLIS — Three members of the Cumberland football program will participate in today’s All-American Bowl Stars vs. Stripes game on at 12:05 p.m. at US Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings.
Cumberland running back James Christian and defensive lineman Morgan Cates are playing in the game while Phoenix coach Tim Mathis will be the head coach for one of the teams.
The All-American Bowl was founded in 1996 to allow athletes to compete against the best at their level in an all-star or team game setting at quality sports facilities. The team’s rosters are assembled with players from across the NAIA, NCAA and JUCO ranks, allowing the players to showcase their talent on a national stage.
Christian had an excellent year with the team as he rushed for 492 yards on the ground and three scores across 10 games while also earning a spot on the All-Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division first team. Christian had one of the best rushing performances of the season with 229 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in Cumberland’s 54-32 victory over Campbellsville.
Cates played in nine games for Cumberland this past season where he recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. The Halls native, has seen action on the field the last three seasons after joining the program before the 2018-19 season.
Mathis earned the nod as one of the head coaches in the bowl where he will be coaching alongside an experienced staff of college and professional coaches. Mathis makes his second appearance in a postseason bowl game after coaching the East in the Inaugural NAIA Football Classic in 2019.
“I am extremely humbled to be the head coach of one of the teams, and I am excited to coach a couple of our guys one more time and call the plays for our team as well,” Mathis said.
The game will be streamed on the All-American Bowl’s YouTube page. For more information on the game, go to www.allamericanbowl.com.
