Phoenix go 1-3 at Campbellsville Duals

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland dropped three matches with top-15 teams at the Campbellsville Duals last Saturday before closing the day with a win over Williams Baptist.
Cole Smith went a perfect 4-0 on the day posting a 8-3 win over No. 10 Matt Jenkins from Reinhardt and a 5-1 decision over No. 9 Gavin Smith from Campbellsville. He also added a major decision over Richard Jackson from Lourdes and pinned Joel Anguiano from Williams Baptist.
Patrick Depiazza had a big day going a perfect 4-0. He started it by pinning No. 12 Nic Jarvis from Reinhardt in the second period. He followed that with two major decisions and won his last bout via a forfeit.
Anthony Maia was 3-0 on the mat as well posting a 17-7 major decision over Avry Mutschler from Reinhardt and added a 13-8 decision over Jonathan Vizcarrando from Williams Baptist.
At 133, Keshawn Laws notched a perfect 3-0 record defeating Michael Land from Reinhardt 2-0, Cameron Henderson from Campbellsville with a pin, and a win by forfeit.
Carter Cox posted a 2-1 record on the day. He started it with a tough loss to No. 8 Koby Milner from Reinhardt, but posted big wins over Riley Rhone from Lourdes and Noah Lippeat from Campbellsville.
River Henry upset No. 14 Jacob Henderson in his first bout with a 7-1 decision. but was pinned by No. 16 Gabe Martinez from Campbellsville to go 2-1 on the day.
Cumberland will continue with duals on the road Thursday against Central Methodist and Central Baptist in Conway, Arkansas. The Phoenix will open up at home the following Monday against Brewton-Parker College at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
