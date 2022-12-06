By DEMOCRAT STAFF
MIDWAY — Cumberland wrestling picked up three dual wins at the Midway University Duals last Saturday against Pikeville, West Virginia Tech and host Midway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 4:50 am
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 4:50 am
By DEMOCRAT STAFF
MIDWAY — Cumberland wrestling picked up three dual wins at the Midway University Duals last Saturday against Pikeville, West Virginia Tech and host Midway.
The Phoenix got the day started with a perfect 60-0 match against the University of Pikeville. After starting the match with seven straight forfeits, JT Oldknow pinned Randall West at the 184-weight class to go up 48-0. Another forfeit at the 197-weight class set up River Henry’s pin to complete the 60-0 victory.
Cumberland’s toughest dual of the day came in a 25-14 win against the host RV Midway University. The Phoenix found themselves down 6-0 before Sammy Shires helped tie the match 6-6 with a pin over Questapha Lewis. They built on that momentum when Jared Dinh won in a 10-6 decision over the No. 16 wrestler at the 141-weight class Kyler Adams. Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons won in a 15-4 major decision while Austin Antcliffe notched a victory in a 5-4 decision. Henry closed the match for the Phoenix with a 2-1 tiebreaker win.
Cumberland cruised past West Virginia Tech 43-9 in their final dual of the day. Ellis Haney started the match with a 5-0 decision and Shires picked up his second pin of the day to quickly put the Phoenix up 9-0. Dinh and Elijah Griffin won by forfeit and Clemmons secured his second major decision of the day. AJ Akpan recorded a pin and the Phoenix closed the match with back-to-back forfeit wins for Kadin Stutzman and Henry.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.