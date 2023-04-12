HENDERSON — Cumberland softball avoided a sweep against No. 14 Freed-Hardeman by splitting the Saturday doubleheader falling in game one 2-0 but winning game two 6-5 in extra innings.

The Phoenix showed offensive improvement from yesterday’s game with five hits, two of which came from Ashley Evans. Emily Cooper threw four shutdown innings to keep the Lions low-scoring.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.