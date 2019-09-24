Phoenix hold off St. Andrews, 24-22

LAURINBURG, N.C. -- No. 25 Cumberland was able to outlast St. Andrews University with a late touchdown pass and an onside recovery with less than a minute remaining to move to 3-0 on the season.
St. Andrews opened up the scoring on the opening drive on a 3-yard rush by quarterback Dashaun Ferguson. Knights kicker Jordan Vitale missed the PAT.
The next drive the Phoenix went for it on fourth down and got the first down by a nose to continue the drive. The Phoenix were able to push the ball toward the goal line where they went for it on fourth and goal, allowing quarterback Joesph Rushin to sneak in the touchdown to take the lead early in the game.
Rushin opened up their second drive with back to back passes -- pickup of 7 yards by Johnson and a 21-yard pass to Spence. Rucker picked up a big rush to put Cumberland inside the 8-yard line. After an offside penalty, Telvin Rucker was able to put in a 2-yard touchdown run.
Ferguson threw for a 33-yard completion after a penalty and completed a 17-yard pass on the next play. Vitale was able to recollect himself after the early PAT miss and hit a 41-yard field to cut the Phoenix lead to 17-9.
St Andrews' Ferguson rushed for 32 yards to get the Knights inside the Cumberland 10-yard line on a busted play. The Phoenix helped St. Andrews with a pass interference on a long third and goal to give the Knights a first and goal from the 2-yard line, from where Trevor McNeil pushed in a touchdown. St Andrews went for two to tie the game, but the Cumberland defense was able to hold the Knights.
In the fourth quarter, the Cumberland offense put together an 86-yard drive that ended with Rushin throwing a beautiful fade to Hafner for a 17-yard touchdown to extend the lead with less than five minutes on the clock.
The final drive for St. Andrews was lead by Andrew Fowlder. He completed a 42-yard pass to Jermaine Trotman Jr. on third and 15 before finding Kashard Cohens in the end zone with 52 seconds left. The Knights went for the onside kick that Cumberland's Jimmy Turner got his hands on and hit the ground. The Phoenix came out and took three kneeldowns to hold on for the victory.
Rushin carried the ball nine times for 23 yards and one touchdown as well as going 7-for-12 for 56 yards and one touchdown passing the ball.
Cumberland had eight players get carries. Rucker carried the ball seven times for 31 yards and one touchdown. Kendall Johnson had eight touches for 41 yards and posted one reception for 17 yards. Chris Gatewood led the team in rushing with 51 yards on eight carries. Hafner recorded one catch for 17 yards and one touchdown. The Phoenix offense was able to rush for 217 yards and had 280 yards of total offense.
Both offenses were able to hold onto the ball as neither team had a turnover, but the Cumberland defense was able to play well enough to hold off the Knights The Cumberland defense held the St Andrews' offense to 4-of-13 on third down and collected four sacks as a team. Jace Capps had two big sacks on third downs to force the Knights into punting situations. Tyler Tate recorded 7.5 total tackles along with one sack.
St Andrews (0-2) used two quarterbacks throughout the game. Dashaun Fergeson was the offensive catalyst for the Knights as he finished 7-16 with 115 yards passing and ran for 107 yards. Fowlder was 2-of-4 for 73 yards and one touchdown passing the ball. Trotman Jr. reeled in five catches for 112 yards. Defensively, Andy Austin recorded 7.5 total tackles and Anthony Brooks posted eight total tackles.
Cumberland will be back at home this coming Saturday vs. Keiser University. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.