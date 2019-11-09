Phoenix ladies roll in home opener

Cumberland's women gained their first win of the season in their home opener Thursday night against Oakwood in a 92-51 victory in the Dallas Floyd Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Cumberland (1-2) shot 42.9% from the field, including 46.4% from beyond the three-point line. The team pressured Oakwood into 31 turnovers that translated into 37 points for CU. Cumberland also utilized all 14 players, collecting a season-high 92 points, 64 off the bench.
Lucy Chilcutt led the Phoenix in scoring with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-5 beyond the three-point line from off the bench. Mackenzie Trouten posted 12 points and four boards. Devon Burns hit 3 of 5 shots from the field and 4 of 6 from the line for 12 points. Lauren King also came off the bench and hit 3 of 4 threes to finish with 11 points.
Oakwood's Alexis Boykin led all scorers with 17 points and collected six rebounds while her running mate Kaitlin Hadley posted 12 points.
Kerrice Watson came out in the home opener of her senior season and hit two threes in the first three minutes. Cumberland pressed in the opening quarter, making it hard for Oakwood to move the ball. The Phoenix took advantage of opportunities and went on an 11-0 run, finishing the first quarter with a 24-8 lead.
Devon Burns tore up the second quarter, connecting on 2 of 3 three pointers and 3 of 5 shots for nine points in the span. Abby Morgan checked in for Burns and picked up where she left off, posting five points in the final five minutes of the half. Trouten posted five of her 12 in the second and Thibeault finished off the quarter with a layup to push the lead out to 46-25.
The Phoenix completely took over in the third quarter by converting on 16 of 19 from the free-throw line. Cumberland went on a 15-0 run in the middle portion of the period, highlighted by Britany Miller's and-one conversion. All of the other points scored over that span were from the free-throw line.
The Cumberland offense did not let up in the fourth with the big lead as King hit back-to-back threes to start the fourth and Chilcutt followed with threes in the period.
Cumberland will be back at home Tuesday when the Phoenix take on Asbury University at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.