Phoenix ladies soar past Williams Baptist 87-79

HENDERSON — Cumberland’s women (3-2) earned an 87-79 victory over the Williams Baptist Eagles (1-5) in their second and final game at the Freed-Hardeman Classic last Saturday.
Cumberland and Williams Baptist played a closely contested game for most of Saturday’s contest. Phoenix newcomer Tyra Johnson could not be stopped by the Eagles as she led all Phoenix scorers with 28 points while going 9-21 from the field.
The two teams found themselves locked in a close matchup to end the first quarter as CU took a 20-19 lead into the second. From there, the Cumberland offense went to work.
Johnson scored eight points in a matter of two minutes early in the second quarter to give the Phoenix their largest lead of the day by a score of 31-21. The Eagles battled back into the game and went on a 12-2 run to tie it back up at 33-33. With just under three minutes to play, Williams Baptist led the Phoenix 40-37.
Misia McKinney scored on a nice layup while getting fouled and went to the line to hit her free throw to tie the game up at 40. Williams Baptist took a late lead and went into the half up 43-42.
After the half, the Phoenix and the Eagles continued their back-and-forth battle. Johnson hit another three-pointer at the eight-minute mark to give CU their first lead of the second half at 48-47.
Jana Claire Swafford got fouled and hit both of her free throws to give Cumberland a four-point 55-51 lead halfway through the third. The Williams Baptist Eagles battled back once again to tie the game at 63-63 to end the third quarter.
The fourth quarter began with some aggressive play from both teams, causing many fouls and free throw attempts for both squads. Halfway through the quarter, the Eagles tied the game at 72 all.
With four minutes left, an explosive drive Johnson sent her to the line, and she hit both free throws to give the Phoenix a four-point 77-73 lead. The Eagles would not give in, though, as they tied the matchup at 79 with three minutes to play.
Williams Baptist turned the ball over three times in the last three minutes, and the Phoenix went on a 9-0 run to take the game 87-79.
Throughout the game, Cumberland shot 42% from the field and 23% from three compared to Williams Baptist’s 44% from the field. CU played excellent perimeter defense and held the Eagles to just seven% from the three-point range.
Cumberland was excellent from the free-throw line again, hitting 85% of their attempts. The Phoenix also out-rebounded the Eagles 35-29.
Along with Johnson’s 28 points, two other Phoenix ended the game in double figures. Lindsey Freeman had 15 points and a team-high six rebounds, while Keara Sexton scored 13 points.
Cumberland heads back to Henderson to open its Mid-South schedule on the road against Freed-Hardeman on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Cumberland drops overtime nail biter, 83-80, to FaulknerHENDERSON — Cumberland’s women (2-2) dropped an overtime nailbiter 83-80 to Faulkner University (4-1) in their first game at the Freed Hardeman Classic.
After the first two minutes of the game, Cumberland saw themselves up 7-5 after a layup from Tierra Davis. A three-pointer from Jana-Claire Swafford grew the Phoenix lead to 12-5.
The Phoenix defense in the first quarter was aggressive, allowing only 12 points from Faulkner as they led 19-12.
CU’s offense struggled to begin the second quarter as their first points came with just over six minutes to play in the second quarter on free throws from Swafford to lead by six, 21-15.
Cumberland only managed six points the rest of the quarter as they went into the half with Faulkner tied up 27-27. The Eagles had a better shooting percentage in the first half as they shot 41.7% (10/24) from the field, and the Phoenix shot 25% (8/32). Lindsey Freeman led the Phoenix in scoring with seven points as the team went into the break.
The Eagles came out of the break shooting the ball extremely well, jumping out to a 38-31 lead with seven minutes in the third. Cumberland continued to battle and closed the gap with Faulkner. After a layup from Abby Morgan at the end of the third, the two teams were tied up at 44 heading to the fourth.
With seven minutes left in the fourth, Tyra Johnson hit a nice mid-range jumper to reclaim the Phoenix lead 50-49.
The Phoenix were down ten with four minutes to play but roared back in two minutes to tie the game back up at 65-65. Keara Sexton had five points in the run.
Down 73-71 with four seconds to play, Keara Sexton got fouled and went to the line, where she hit both of her free throws to force overtime.
The overtime period was very contested. It was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams with no team ever taking over the period. The game ended in an 83-80 Overtime win for Faulkner after a Tyra Johnson three-point attempt rimmed out to seal it.
Cumberland shot 36% from the field in the game compared to the 48% of Faulkner. The Phoenix also shot just over 20% from three compared to the 43% from the Eagles. Where the Phoenix made this game interesting was at the free-throw line where they shot 86% as a team. Cumberland also did excellent work on the glass, outrebounding the Eagles 43-28.
Individually for the Phoenix, Keara Sexton led the team with 19 points and six rebounds. Tyra Johnson and Lindsey Freeman were the other Cumberland players in double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
