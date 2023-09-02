Phoenix look to get back on track at Webber International

One of the most common adages in football is a team’s greatest improvement comes between games 1 and 2.
Cumberland certainly needs that following a disappointing 27-0 season-opening loss to Union College last Saturday.
The Phoenix have been feverishly working on themselves this week while preparing for a trip to central Florida and a 12:30 p.m. CDT kickoff against Webber International in Babson Park.
Webber didn’t seem to have any opening-game issues in a 49-14 win at St. Andrews (a trip Cumberland will make in late October). Blake Birchler was an efficient 10-of-15 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Knights.
“They had a good opening game,” Cumberland coach Tim Mathis said. “Definitely did what we hoped we would have done and took care of their business and did really well.
“They had some really good things on special teams. They set up or scored a lot of their stuff on special team stuff. That’s an area you got to look at and do well… A lot of it is first-game issues with St. Andrews. A couple of them were bad snaps that went over the punter’s head. But that’s part of the game. You take advantage of those situations and Webber definitely did that.”
Mathis said the Phoenix responded well during early-week practices.
“We had a really good practice (Tuesday),” Mathis said Wednesday, a day before beginning a two-day trip which included an overnight stay in Valdosta, Ga. “We had a really good intense practice. A lot of coaching going on. What I stressed to our kids is it wasn’t just them. Our coaches have to be better at what we did and what our expectations are. The biggest thing is having a plan when the first plan doesn’t go well.”
Mathis said a key to success will be offensive patience in letting pass plays develop.
"Patience in the pocket when we're trying to throw the ball," Mathis said. "We got to make (quarterback) Luke (Holloway) feel comfortable in the
“I think we were pretty good (on defense) against Union when we made them drive. I think on a drive all the way down the field, they had a couple of big plays. We gave them the short field a couple of times offensively (once on a blocked punt), which put the defense in a bad situation.”
Mathis said a couple of players were banged up last week but are expected to play today.
Webber International’s campus is well south of where Hurricane Idalia went ashore Wednesday morning and is just getting rain, Mathis said. But he said he heard from the hotel in Valdosta where the team was to stay and was expecting its power to be restored by Wednesday night, a day before the Phoenix were due to arrive.
“That’s the big thing is just getting down there,” Mathis said.
