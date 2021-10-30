Phoenix men a blend of old and new

Cumberland men’s basketball enters the 2021-22 basketball season with a talented roster full of returners and new faces. The team has the pieces to be one of the top teams in the Mid-South Conference this year.
Last year, the Phoenix finished with an overall record of 10-13 and a Mid-South Conference record of 8-11. Cumberland finished eighth overall in the conference but also posted impressive victories against some tough competition. Cumberland defeated the national championship-winning Shawnee State Bears 68-57 at home and #17 Georgetown College 76-73 at home last season to name a few of those victories.
Jeremy Lewis enters his fourth season as head coach of the Phoenix with a deep and experienced roster poised to set the team up for a breakout year with a normal schedule returning.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, this season gives the team the ability to return to some sense of normalcy.
“I think there is a different feel right now compared to last season with all the uncertainty that it brought,” Lewis said.
“We feel like this year, we have figured out how to maneuver around as safe as we can, so it feels more like a traditional college basketball season.”
The team returns nine players from last year’s roster along with six newcomers who are beginning their Cumberland careers this season.
The returners are sophomore guard TJ Stargell, senior guard Aaron Ridley, junior forward Nassir Coleman, senior guard Tavon King, junior guard Tyler Byrd, sophomore guard Kole Monson, sophomore guard Jaylen Negron, junior forward Asher Blum, and junior forward Isaac Stephens.
Three of Cumberland’s key returners are coming off All-Mid-South Conference campaigns this past season.
Aaron Ridley averaged 15.5 points per game last year to earn First-Team All Mid-South Conference. The senior guard also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game and finished third on the team in assists with 38 last season. Perhaps one of the most versatile pieces to the team with the ability to guard every position on the floor.
Tavon King returns to the Phoenix after a season where he led the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game to earn him Second-Team All Mid-South Honors. King also shot 35% from three and 43% from the field last year. King is an explosive guard that makes everyone around him better.
The final All Mid-South member from last season returning this year is Isaac Stephens. The junior forward from Mt. Juliet plays with a high motor and nearly averaged a double-double with 11.9 ppg, 9.1 rebounds per game, and a field-goal percentage of .639. Stephens is a guy that everybody has to know where he is at on the floor or he will do damage.
TJ Stargell returns to the program for his third year following last season where he played in all 22 games and averaged 8.2 points per game while shooting 40% from the field. Stargell led the Phoenix in assists with 59 total on the season.
Tyler Byrd is back with the Phoenix for his second season after transferring in from Florida Atlantic. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native is expected to have a big role this season after averaging 13.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game last year.
Cumberland also returns forward Nassir Coleman, who transferred in last year before the spring semester. Coleman looks to have an expanded role this season following last year where he had spurts of solid play in limited minutes.
CU also returns Kole Monson, Jaylen Negron, and Asher Blum, who should provide nice depth pieces for the team. Negron played in all 22-games and averaged six points per game. Asher Blum returns to the team after an injury that did not allow him to play last year, while Kole Monson returns after a redshirt year.
Cumberland graduated one player last year in Chad Foster, who now serves as the team’s graduate assistant. Another change on the team’s coaching staff is Eric Evans being promoted to the team’s full-time assistant coach following two seasons with the program prior as a volunteer assistant.
The six players joining the team this season are junior center Merdy Mongozi, senior guard Kelvin Jackson, freshman guard Montae Streate, junior forward Malachi Johnson, junior guard Jordan Stephens, and junior center Jahvon Sims.
Merdy Mongozi transfers into the program from NCAA Division I Austin Peay University. Before that, the 6-11 post played at Carver Bible College, where he recorded 2.5 blocks per game in less than ten minutes per game.
Kelvin Jackson transfers to the Phoenix following two years at Union College. Last year Jackson started 22 games for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14.3 points per game and shot 41% from the field. He has made two trips to the NAIA National tournament with Union and brings the winning culture here to CU.
Malachi Johnson transfers to Cumberland from NCAA Division II Benedict College where he made appearances in eight games. The 6-8 forward gives the Phoenix depth at a position they have not had before.
Monta Streate is an incoming freshman from McGavock High School in Nashvillee. The guard showed his scoring prowess last season as he averaged 19.3 points per game in 28 games played as a senior.
Jordan Stephens transfers to the program from NJCAA South Georgia Tech where he averaged 12.5 points per game. Stephens should compete for an expanded role right away due to his shooting and playmaking ability.
Jahvon Sims also comes to Cumberland from the NJCAA ranks in Wallace State Community College. Sims played in all 23 games for the Lions and played a pivotal role off the bench, where he shot 58% from the field.
“We have had a pretty good start practice-wise, and I think we have the guys on our roster who have been through the wars and can deal with the challenges ahead this season,” said Lewis.
Cumberland tips off at 4 p.m. today in its season opener against Rust College. The Phoenix will also take on Fisk on Sunday as a part of the Fisk Jubilee Classic in Nashville.
Jon Boyce will return for his seventh season of handling the play-by-play duties for the Phoenix and his 12th season calling Cumberland basketball home games and Mid-South Conference away games.
Tickets are now on sale for each home game online at www.gocumber landathletics.com/tick ets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.