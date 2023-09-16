TALLADEGA, Ala. — Cumberland’s men went on the road to run their win streak to three matches after picking up a clean sheet over Talladega College, 3-0, at Tornado Field on Wednesday.

The Phoenix (3-2-1) scored early and held on to the lead throughout to come out of theday trip to Alabama with a win. The back line held the Tornadoes to just four shots on goal, each saved by keeper Jack McCarthy.

