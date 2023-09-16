TALLADEGA, Ala. — Cumberland’s men went on the road to run their win streak to three matches after picking up a clean sheet over Talladega College, 3-0, at Tornado Field on Wednesday.
The Phoenix (3-2-1) scored early and held on to the lead throughout to come out of theday trip to Alabama with a win. The back line held the Tornadoes to just four shots on goal, each saved by keeper Jack McCarthy.
Philipp Schmidtke picked up his first career goal and assist in a three point match for the freshman from Germany. John Azar also added a goal and an assist. Robbie Lyons scored the first goal of the match and Marcos Perez contributed an assist on the final goal.
Lyons scored in the 13th minute off an assist from Schmidtke to put Cumberland up. Just 12 minutes later in the 25th minute, Schmidtke netted his first career goal for 2-0 lead.
McCarthy made two saves in the half to hold the score at 2-0 at the break.
The second half was intense, but Cumberland expanded the lead when Azar buried a shot in the back of the goal to put the match away in the 78th minute.
Cumberland out-shot Talladega 14-to-7. The match was physical featuring five yellow cards, four on Cumberland. The Phoenix had four corners in the game to the Tornadoes two.
The Phoenix will have a week off before they play again next Wednesday when they host Missouri Baptist at 3 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
Cernas plays hero as Phoenix women take down Life
Cumberland’s women hosted a former Mid-South Conference opponent for the second game in row, seeing Life University return to Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Wednesday.
Competitive from end to end, it was Brenda Cernas scoring the game-winning goal in the 70th minute of a 2-1 Phoenix victory.
Through the bulk of the first half little separated the Phoenix and the Running Eagles. Cumberland and Life only managed one shot each through 25 minutes, in that 25th minute though Brenna Swiger found the breakthrough the Phoenix were seeking.
With Life defending as well as they did within the 18-yard box, Swiger made her attempt from range and in a similar fashion to her final goal in the Phoenix’s previous game, placed the ball in the top right corner.
That goal brought her season tally to seven, but was one of only three shots on goal in the entirety of the first half. Cumberland took a narrow 1-0 lead into the break.
Though the Phoenix led at the break, there was little going in the favor of the home side to begin the second half and the Running Eagles would capitalize. Just over ten minutes into the period the Running Eagles found a winger running unmarked down the wing and Lilya Olafsdottir brought the game level.
After conceding the goal the Phoenix looked a reinvigorated team, and although it took nearly fifteen minutes to score again, Cumberland’s offense proved too much for Life. Cernas made an impact as soon as she touched the field, hitting one less shot than Life in only 40 minutes of action.
Becoming known for scoring important goals, Cernas stepped up yet again and hit a missile of a shot past the Life shot stopper. From that point on the Phoenix simply had to defend their lead and carry their 2-1 lead until the whistle sounded.
Both teams performed defensively to the highest order in the first half, and in a game of small margins the Phoenix were relentless whenever it came to crunch time.
The Phoenix’s home stretch came to an end with the victory and they will travel next to St. Louis to match up with Missouri Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for next Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Cumberland women slips one spot to No. 16 in NAIA poll
Cumberland’s women fell one spot to No. 16 in the second regular season NAIA top 25 soccer coaches’ poll, announced by the national office Wednesday.
Going into Wednesday’s game against Life, the Phoenix were 6-0-1 record after defeating Shawnee State and Milligan this past week. CU defeated now No. 22 Truett-McConnell and drew at home with No. 17 College of Idaho earlier in the season. The Phoenix are just one of 10 teams to remain unbeaten in the top 25.
Cumberland has the No. 1 offense in the country, statistically, after posting 16 goals last week. The Phoenix have produced the most goals scored this season at 37, the most assists in the NAIA with 38, the most shots taken and the most shots on goal.
Defensively, Cumberland has posted the most shutouts in the country with six and have only allowed two goals this season landing them in a tie for 11th for least amount of goals allowed. The teams that have allowed fewer goals than the Phoenix have played at most four or fewer matches.
Striker Mari Sagstad is second in the NAIA goals scored with 10 through seven matches. She is also third in the NAIA in points with 22 on the season. Brenna Swiger is up to six goals and six assists on the season after picking upa hat-trick against Shawnee State. Gabby Jones has contributed five goals. Marie Bathe scored two goals while adding six assists. Swiger and Bathe are each tied for second in the NAIA in assists.
The back line for Cumberland has been pivotal for Cumberland’s success. Grace Morris recently earned the Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week for helping Cumberland post two shutouts. Celia Rodriguez, Lucia Mei, Alivia Chambers, and Ella Tuplin have each contributed significantly to the defensive efforts.
Goalkeeper Sabrina Graziano has posted five shutouts Graziano has made 16 saves with a 88.9 save percentage. Celia Martin picked up the start in Sunday’s match in goal and also provided a shutout making one save.
The Phoenix are one two Mid-South Conference teams ranked in the NAIA top 25. The University of the Cumberland dropped from No. 3 to No. 2. Campbellsville dropped out of the top 25 into the receiving votes category. Lindsey Wilson is also receiving votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.