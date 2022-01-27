Phoenix men cruise through Life, 82-58

MARIETTA, Ga. — Cumberland’s men dominated from the opening tip to run away with a 82-58 win over Life at the Eagles Nest on Monday evening.
CU (11-5, 7-5 Mid-South Conference) had everyone get involved with four Phoenix netting double-figures and 10 scoring in the game, netting 47.9% of their shots from the field and hitting six 3-pointers.
The Phoenix improved their free-throw shooting in this game tremendously, knocking down 18 of 20 for 90%. Entering the game, Cumberland was struggling from the charity stripe at 59% from the line as a team.
They posted season highs in assists with 19 and rebounds with 47, the most boards in a game since 2019 when Cumberland had 53 against Webber International.
Tavon King led Cumberland in points with 21, his third straight 20-point game and seventh of the season. He went 5-of-7 from the field and 4-of-6 from deep. King went 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Isaac Stephens posted his first double-double of the season finishing with 13 points and a season-high 11 rebounds, marking the seventh double-double of the Mt. Juliet native’s career.
Jordan Stephens scored 12 points off the bench, draining 4-of-8 shots, and Aaron Ridley scored 10 points with nine boards and four assists.
TJ Stargell posted six assists, the third time this season he has had six or more assists in a game.
The Phoenix jumped out to a quick lead and never gave Life a chance to even get close, pushing it out to double-figure lead in the first eight minutes and never looking back.
Cumberland closed the road swing picking up 2-of-3 wins and sits in fifth place one full game behind Pikeville.
The Phoenix will host Bethel and Freed-Hardeman tonight and Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court for a chance to continue to climb in the conference standings.
