Phoenix men fall at home to Firehawks

Jordan Stephens scored a career-high 31 points to lead Cumberland against Tennessee Southern on Tuesday.

 STEVE WAMPLER • Cumberland University/File

Tennessee Southern’s men shot lights out in the second half Tuesday night to secure a 73-64 win over Cumberland at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

Jordan Stephens had a fantastic night, picking up a career-best and game high of 31 points to keep the Phoenix alive for much of the game. Ty’Reek Johnson recorded 12 points and seven boards, while Nassir Coleman was just one rebound behind his career high with 12.

