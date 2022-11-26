Phoenix men fall at home to Firehawks

Tennessee Southern’s men shot lights out in the second half Tuesday night to secure a 73-64 win over Cumberland at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
Jordan Stephens had a fantastic night, picking up a career-best and game high of 31 points to keep the Phoenix alive for much of the game. Ty’Reek Johnson recorded 12 points and seven boards, while Nassir Coleman was just one rebound behind his career high with 12.
The Firehawks shot better from outside the arch than they did inside, going 14-28 (50%) compared to only seven made by the Phoenix, five of which came from the hands of Stephens. Kavion Hancock and Brady Brown combined for 10 of the 14 3s for UTS.
UT Southern put away the first three points of the game but Cumberland responded quickly with a 10-0 run during which Johnson, Coleman and Stephens each laid up easy points to lead by seven at the Firehawks’ first time out.
The Firehawks nailed two 3-pointers and knocked down a layup in an 8-0 run to break the deficit down to two points at 24-22, forcing CU to take its own timeout.
From then on, neither team was able to make a significant lead in the score and it was a tight race to finish out the half,
Brown sank the Firehawks’ fifth 3 of the game to give the team their first lead since the first minute of the half at 29-28.
Stephens knocked down his fourth three of the half to put CU up at 36-33 with less than a minute to play, but the Firehawks were unwilling to go into halftime at a disadvantage and Brown put up another three to tie it up.
UT Southern came out of the break swinging from outside the arch, sinking back-to-back 3s and a layup off a steal for a lead of 44-36.
The Phoenix trailed for the entire half, struggling to put up enough points to take any lead.
The Firehawks were nearly flawless from the arch in the half, taking as much as an 11-point lead over the Phoenix two separate times.
Cumberland turned up the defense, picking up four steals in under three minutes to give the Phoenix some life.
Stephens put away his fifth 3 of the game to cut the deficit down to two at 54-52.
CU was held scoreless for two minutes while the Firehawks sank two more from the arch to push it out to eight at 60-52.
CU slowly chipped away at the deficit, picking up fouls to shoot from the line. Tajah Fraley made an all important 3-pointer to cut the lead down to two at 65-63, giving Cumberland some hope. But the Phoenix only had a single free throw the rest of the way in their first Mid-South Conference loss of the season.
Cumberland moved to a 5-2 overall record, 2-1 in conference going into a Monday-night visit from non-league Oakwood. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
