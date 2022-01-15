Phoenix men fall at UT Southern 77-68

PULASKI — Tennessee Southern’s men took a 77-68 win over Cumberland on Thursday night despite a 19-point performance from Phoenix center Isaac Stephens.
Cumberland (8-4, 4-4 MSC) had a rough shooting night from downtown only making 2 of 15 compared to 9-of-20 shooting from the Firehawks. The rebounding was dead even as both sides recorded 27 rebounds. The Phoenix struggled getting to the free-throw line only going 6-10 while the Firehawks shot 16-18 from the charity stripe.
Stephens was one basket away from setting a new season high in points as the former Mt. Juliet Golden Bear scored 19 points on 9-13 shooting while also collecting five rebounds.
Aaron Ridley also provided a solid performance for the Phoenix recording ten points, eight rebounds, and two assists on 5-9 shooting.
Adarion Hudson led the way for the Firehawks (13-4, 8-1 MSC) by scoring 26 points while shooting 10-10 from the free throw line. Hudson also recorded four steals and three assists in the win.
Cumberland gained an 8-7 lead early with Tavon King recording six of those first points. The Firehawks responded with six straight points before the first media timeout. Back and forth action brought us to a 14-13 Cumberland lead when the Firehawks went on a three point spree draining five threes in the last eight minutes of the half. Tennessee Southern took a 38-29 lead into the half.
Both teams kept trading blows out of the half taking the game to 50-40 with Cumberland still trailing. The Phoenix had an opportunity to cut into the Firehawks lead when there was a technical foul called on a UT Southern player after a foul call resulting in four straight Phoenix free throws. The Phoenix went 2-4 from the line in that span and added two layups to the small six point run to cut the deficit to 50-44.
Tennessee Southern would keep their nine point lead and go on to win 77-68 after Kavion Hancock and Hudson combined for 24 of their last 27 points.
Cumberland will be at home for the first time in the new year today at 4 p.m. as the Phoenix take on the University of the Cumberlands Patriots at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.