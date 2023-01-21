CAMPBELLSVILLE Ky. — Cumberland’s men overcame a nine-point disadvantage at the break to force the game into overtime, but were ultimately unable to pull out a road win against Campbellsville, falling 77-68 Thursday night.

The Tigers (8-12, 3-11 Mid-South Conference) outshot the Phoenix (10-9, 7-7), going 46.4% from the field compared to Cumberland’s 38.6%. It was a physical battle from beginning to end, with a total of 37 fouls being dealt, 22 of which were against the Phoenix. Both teams struggled from behind the arc, shooting just over 30% with only six landing on each side.

