Phoenix men fall to TSU 4-1

NASHVILLE — Cumberland’s men fell 4-1 against NCAA Division l Tennessee State last Saturday at Hadley Park.
Cumberland went 2-1 in the doubles matches but unfortunately was swept in the singles matches for the 4-1 loss.
“We got the doubles point again but we couldn’t capitalize on our chances,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “Singles 1 had a set and break advantage and singles 4 lost a close tie breaker in the second set putting us in disadvantage where we had singles 5 winning the first set and singles 6 in a close first set. This was a good battle and we are learning from the upsets to bring the best out of us in the next few matchups. We have a very tough schedule and hopefully it will help us to be more prepared once conference matches start in March.”
