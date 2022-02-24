Phoenix men finish fifth at Kinderlou Forest Spring Inv.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Cumberland’s men finished fifth overall at the Kinderlou Forest Spring Invitational with a three-round total of 906 (+42) Tuesday.
The Phoenix finished 23 strokes back of tournament winner and host Dalton State.
Point University finished second in the tournament with an 892, followed by Truett-McConnell, who was the tournament leader through two rounds. Reinhardt finished in fourth, eight strokes ahead of the Phoenix. CU finished 32 strokes ahead of Mid-South Conference foe Campbellsville who finished in seventh place.
Adrian Steeger had the best final round of any Phoenix golfer finishing with a 74 on the day. Steeger’s scores of 74, 75, and 74 combine for a score of 223, putting him in a tie for sixth place individually in the tournament.
Isaac Walker finished the tournament in a tie for sixth with Steeger after a three-round total of 223 and a third-round score of 75. Christian Lindgreen finished ten strokes back of Walker with a three-round total of 233 and a third-round score of 77.
Domino Mollesand had a solid first day of the tournament with a pair of 75’s in the first two rounds but shot an 87 in the third round to give him a total of 237 on the tournament finishing in a tie for 33rd.
Rounding out the Phoenix was Will Samuelsson, who finished in 35th individually with a total score of 238.
The men head to Pine Mountain, Ga., to compete in the Skyhawk Invitational, taking place March 7-8. The Cumberland women open their spring season at the Showdown at Legends tournament from Myrtle Beach, S.C., beginning next Monday.
