BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men finished the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview in fifth place after shooting a 304 in round three.
Lindsey Wilson won the tournament after shooting 12 under in the final round of play. Tennessee Southern finished in second place with 891 strokes. Campellsville and the Cumberlands finished in a tie for third place with 902 strokes while the Phoenix took fifth.
Christian Lindgreen finished the tournament in fifth place individually after finishing with a total of 218. He finished the final round of the tournament with a 73.
Tomi Acotto and Tom Scullion finished in a tie for 13th with 225 total strokes. Acotto matched his tournament low with a 74 in the third round and Scullion carded a four-over par 76 in the final round.
Patrick Chesnut and Domino Mollesand finished two strokes behind Acotto and Scullion with a 227, tying for 23rd place. Chesnut posted a 75 and Mollesand finished with a 77 in the final round of the tournament.
William Samuelsson finished tied for 39th with a 236 and Seth Clayton tied for 43rd with a 237.
Sebastian Smith from Lindsey Wilson and Blake Maupin from Pikeville finished in a tie for first individually. Jacob Wilson from Tennessee Southern finished third while Lindsey Wilson’s Jacob Wilson finished fourth. Lindgreen finished fifth individually for the Phoenix.
The tournament wrapped up the fall season for Cumberland men’s golf. The Phoenix will be back on the links in the spring.
