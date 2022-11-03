BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland’s men finished the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview in fifth place after shooting a 304 in round three.

Lindsey Wilson won the tournament after shooting 12 under in the final round of play. Tennessee Southern finished in second place with 891 strokes. Campellsville and the Cumberlands finished in a tie for third place with 902 strokes while the Phoenix took fifth.

