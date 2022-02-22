Phoenix men finish second in the MSC Indoor Championships

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men’s indoor track & field finished the Mid-South Conference Championships in second place last Saturday.
The Phoenix finished the tournament with 137.5 team points trailing Life University with 146 points. Dumoluhle Sibanda was named the Mid-South Conference men’s indoor track athlete of the year.
Cumberland started the day off strong by winning the gold medal in the 4 x 800m relay with a time of 8:05.97.
Renaldo Savoury took home the gold in the pole vault finals with a distance of 4.35m.
The Phoenix added their third gold medal of the day when Sibanda won the championship in the triple jump with a distance of 14.72m.
In the 60m Hurdles finals, Sibanda finished in second place with a time of 8.21s and Renaldo Savoury finished in fifth with a time of 8.64s.
Cumberland’s fourth and final gold medal came when Georget Pontillo won the 800m run with a time of 1:56.47s.
Tobi Oniyide finished the 60m dash finals with a time of 6.92s which was the second fastest time to earn a silver medal.
The NAIA Indoor National Championships will take place March 2-4 in Brookings, South Dakota. All runners who met A standards automatically qualify for the national tournament.
Women finish fifthLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s women finished fifth in the Mid-South Conference Indoor Championships last Saturday.
The Phoenix finished with 70 team points trailing Life which won the tournament with 222 team points. Praise Idamadudu was named the women’s indoor track & field freshman of the year.
Praise Idamadudu took home the Phoenix’s only gold medal on the day by winning the Women’s 400m Dash with a time of 53.16.
Cumberland started off the day in the women’s 4 x 800m relay where the Phoenix finished fourth with a time of 10:19.91s.
Daniela Rivera finished in fourth place in the Women’s one mile run with a time of 5:29.95s.
Praise Idamadudu time of 7.40s. earned her second place in the Women’s 60m Dash Finals.
In the Women’s 200m Dash finals, Praise Idamadudu finished with a time of 23.86s to take home second place.
The NAIA Indoor National Championships will take place March 2-5 in Brookings, South Dakota.
All runners who met A standards automatically qualify for the national tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.