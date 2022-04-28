Phoenix men finish seventh in MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN — Cumberland’s men finished the Mid-South Conference Championships in seventh place after shooting a 307 in round three Tuesday.
The Phoenix finished the weekend with a combined team score of 923.
The University of the Cumberlands won the tournament after finishing the tournament six over par for a 870. Tennessee Southern finished in second place with 891 strokes and Campbellsville finished in third with 894.
Domino Mollesand had the best finish individually for the Phoenix after he carded a 77 in round three. He finished tied for 15th place with 227 total shots. Mollesand went 1-over par on the front with all pars and one bogey and was 4-over on the back.
Will Samuelsson fired off the best round of the day for Cumberland as he shot a 73 with 14 pars and a birdie on the day. Samuelsson’s round helped push him up one spot in the leaderboards to finish tied for 20th place.
Isaac Walker posted a 79 in the final round to finish with 236 strokes tied for 32nd place.
Reece Gaddes finished in 46th place after carding an 85 in the final round. Gaddes totaled 243 strokes on the tournament.
Coach Rich Williams made a substitution in day two, playing Christian Lindgreen over Tomi Acotto for the final round of the tournament. Lindgreen played well, shooting a 76 with three birdies and an eagle.
The University of the Cumberlands’ Jarryd Elliot finished first individually after finishing the tournament with a 6-under par 210 (72-66-72).
