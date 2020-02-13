Phoenix men finish 13th in Indianapolis Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — Cumberland’s men finished 13th out of 19 teams last weekend at the MSC Indianapolis Collegiate Classic.
The Phoenix finished the tournament with an overall score of 8556, 5617 coming from team total and 2939 coming from the team’s Baker total.
Peyton Bell placed 36th out of 163 bowlers and led the team as the Lebanon High-graduate knocked down 1,186 pins, making him average 197 pins per game. Jarred Bradshaw, who also played for LHS on a co-op while attending Watertown, followed behind by placing 40th for the Phoenix by recording 1,176 pins, with an average of 196 per game.
Matthew Charlton placed 61st with a score of 1,129 and an average of 188 pins per game for the Phoenix. Taylor Fielder was just short of reaching 1,000 pins as he recorded 978 pins in six games, making his average 163 per game, placing him at 89th.
Thomas Chenault placed 110th by only competing in four games making his total score 686 with an average of 171 pins per game. Former Blue Devil Grayson Hemontolor finished it out for the Phoenix as he placed 136th by knocking down 321 pins in only two games making his average 160 per game.
Cumberland will compete in the Mid-South Conference Championship in Bowling Green, Ky., on Feb. 20-22.
Women finish 15thINDIANAPOLIS — Cumberland’s women finished 15th last weekend at the MSC Indianapolis Collegiate Classic.
The Phoenix finished the tournament with an overall score of 6,669, 4,219 coming from team total and 2,450 coming from the team’s Baker total.
Hattie Isham placed 49th out of 127 bowlers and led the team as she knocked down 1,018 pins, making her average 169 pins per game. Kristin Sheffield followed behind by placing 63rd for the Phoenix by recording 949 pins, with an average of 158 per game.
Kristina Walls placed 67th with a score of 919 and an average of 153 pins per game for the Phoenix. Amy Fisher recorded 660 pins in six games, making her average 110 per game, placing him at 86th.
Cumberland will compete in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., on Feb. 20-22.
