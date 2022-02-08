Phoenix men hold on to knock off Campbellsville, 83-76

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland’s men made big plays down the stretch to down Campbellsville 83-76 on the road at the Powell Athletic Center Saturday evening.
Cumberland (13-6, 9-6 MSC) made big plays down the stretch to come up with the road win. The Phoenix shot extremely well from the field knocking down 32-of-54 shots for 59.3%. Cumberland knocked down 12 three-pointers and needed every one of them to hold off Campbellsville late.
Kelvin Jackson went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field with four three-pointers for a team-high 17 points. Aaron Ridley scored 15 to end a drought of double-figure scoring games for the senior. Isaac Stephens finished with 15 and six rebounds.
Nassir Coleman scored 11 points with six assists and five rebounds and TJ Stargell scored 10 points with eight rebounds.
Campbellsvile (12-12, 5-11 MSC) had a big time effort from Malachi De Sousa with a season-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Sam Weining scored 14 points, 11 in the first half and Ross Ryan posted 13 points.
TJ Stargell buried a triple on the first possession of the game, but on the other end Weining answered it early. After a couple of high-low moves with Stephens and Coleman for two pointers, Tavon King drained a three to put Cumberland up 11-6 in the early going.
After a second three by King, Campbellsville went on a 9-0 run to go up 17-14. Ridley tied it at 17-17 at the media timeout.
A back-and-forth battle brought it 35-35 with 2:43 left in the half before Kelvin Jackson came to life knocking down back-to-back threes and tough two by Ridley closed the half on an 8-0 run for a 43-35 advantage.
Campbellsville jumped out in the second half to grab the lead quickly with a 16-7 run through the first seven minutes. Jackson again stopped the run with a big layup to regain the lead and CU scored two from a layup from Stargell.
Peyton Broughton made a two and Jackson yet again showed up when we needed a big three from the wing. Cumberland held a five-point margin until the three minute mark when De Sousa hit two from the charity stripe to cut it to a one possession game.
On the other end, Isaac Stephens hit two from the line and Stragell buried a deep three from the corner to swing the momentum to the Phoenix. Nassir Coleman made a highlight two to push it out to nine. Campbellsville scored four points in 11 seconds to put them in striking distance, but Ridley had a big time flush to solidify the 83-76 win on the road.
Cumberland was back at home last night against Lindsey Wilson in a makeup game. The Phoenix will return to the road Thursday night for a game in Williamsburg, Ky., against the Cumberlands.
