Cumberland’s men jumped up four positions to No. 16 in the latest edition of the NAIA top 25 coaches’ poll released yesterday by the national office.
The Phoenix are now 4-6 on the season with a huge win over the new No. 2 team in the NAIA Indiana Wesleyan. Cumberland has played a loaded schedule with five of their losses coming to the hands of NCAA Division I teams and the other one to No. 12 the University of the Cumberlands.
Lindsey Wilson moved up one spot to ninth nationally with 257 points. The Cumberlands also moved up one slot in the poll to No. 12 with 218 points.
Campbellsville is in the receiving votes category of the polls.
The Phoenix are set for a big week taking on Shawnee State yesterday, IU-East on Friday, Campbellsville on Saturday and Georgetown on Sunday.
Women receive votes in NAIA top 25
Cumberland’s women are receiving votes in the third regular-season edition of the NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll released yesterday by the national office.
The Phoenix currently sit with a 3-5 overall record four matches into the season. Cumberland is currently in the thick of a schedule where they played some highly ranked opponents.
The Phoenix fell to No. 13 Cumberlands and No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan this past week before beating Pikeville on the road 7-0.
The Phoenix were picked fourth in the Mid-South Conference. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ranks the highest at No. 10 followed by University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. 13 and Campbellsville (Ky.), which lands at No. 20.
Cumberland has a busy week ahead of them with home matches today through Sunday against Shawnee State, Oakland City, Indiana University-East, No. 20 Campbellsville, and Georgetown to end the week.
Cumberland women drop 5-2 match to McKendree
Cumberland’s women dropped their second match in two day to McKendree University 5-2 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts on Monday.
The Phoenix (3-5) battled during doubles, but lost the doubles point. Maria Arbelaez and Elina Sungatullina lost at No. 1 doubles 6-4 and then Alexandra Leisibach and Lara Zugasti evened it up with a 6-2 win at No. 3.
Jessica Hernandez and Kaede Hatano battled it out with Rhyan Cook and Maria Vitoria Salomao at No. 2.
The Bearcats duo just edged out Hernandez and Hatano.
Sungatullina defeated Camilia Fonseca at No. 2 singles 6-3, 7-5 and Leisibach posted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Grigg at the No. 6 spot for Cumberlands two points in singles action.
The Bearcats were able to capture the other four matches in straight sets to win 5-2.
The Phoenix were to be back in action Wednesday when they took on Mid-South Conference foe Shawnee State.
They are scheduled to host Oakland City at 9 a.m. today at the Gray Memorial Courts.
Men fall in 4-3 match against McKendree
Cumberland’s men took the doubles point but lost four singles matches to lose 4-3 against McKendree University on Monday afternoon at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.
The Phoenix took two of the three doubles matches over the Bearcats.
Cumberland fell in match one but Daniel Wessels and Dan Slapnik Trost tied it up 1-1 by defeating Nanase Ebisu and Lorenzo Del Biondo 7-5.
Cumberland took the doubles point when Vaibhav Bisht and Fernando Flores defeated Ryan Fung Subash Paramasivam 7-5.
Cumberland took McKendree down to the wire in the singles matches, taking it to a deciding sixth match before the Phoenix dropped match six to fall 4-3.
Cumberland took on Shawnee State University at home Wednesday and will host Oakland City at 9 a.m. today.
