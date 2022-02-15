Phoenix men lose battles to Austin Peay, Southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE — Cumberland’s men battled in two matches against NCAA Division I opponents last Friday, but ultimately fell just short against host Austin Peay and Southern Indiana.
In the first match against Austin Peay, Cumberland dominated the doubles matches winning all three matches to get the doubles point, but Sacha Colomban was the only Phoenix to get a singles win for the 5-2 loss.
Cumberland again won the doubles point against Southern Indiana, but the Screaming Eagles edged out Cumberland with four singles victories to win 4-3.
“We played outstanding in doubles today for both matches, both teams that we played put up a great fight where we end up coming back from 1-3 down against SIU making a comeback winning two matches in a tiebreaker and Daniel at No. 6 losing 12-10 in the tie breaker losing a couple match points,” Cumberland coach Thiago Lins said. “Great effort by the team and we are looking forward to great matches ahead.”
