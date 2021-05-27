Cumberland’s men has moved up to No. 23 in the postseason NAIA tennis top-25 poll released by the NAIA on Tuesday.
The Phoenix finished 13-7 on the season and finished as the runner-up in the Mid-South Conference tournament to Lindsey Wilson.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are mentioned in the polls. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll at No. 4. Cumberlands moves up to No. 14 in the poll. The Phoenix stayed in the 23rd position with 92 points in the poll. Campbellsville is receiving votes but sits just outside the top 25.
Women receive votesCumberland women received votes in the postseason NAIA tennis top-25 poll released Tuesday.
The Phoenix finished 10-7 on the season and finished after falling 4-1 in the semifinals of the MSC Championships against the Univ. of the Cumberlands.
Four other Mid-South Conference teams are mentioned in the polls. Lindsey Wilson is the highest-ranked team from the conference in the poll in the 13th position. Cumberlands comes in at No. 16 in the poll. Campbellsville came in the 20th spot on the poll while Georgetown is also receiving votes outside the top 25. Cumberland received 27 votes in the poll.
Garijo Garrido named NAIA second team All-AmericanCumberland senior Ainhoa Garijo Garrido earned 2021 second team All-America honors as announced this week by the national office and selected by the NAIA All-America committee.
Garijo Garrido earned a spot on the All-America team for the second time in her career after being selected as a first team All-American in 2017-18. The senior was named a member of the ITA All-American team in 2018-19, while also earning the sole Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honor for Cumberland this season.
The Albacete, Spain, native was one of three Mid-South Conference tennis players named to the team along with the University of the Cumberland’s Tomomi Nagao and Lindsey Wilson’s Alexandra Parra. Garrido Garrido graduated with a degree from Cumberland this spring.
