Cumberland men’s golf ranked sixth in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll released Friday by the national office. The Phoenix were picked as the favorite to win the Mid-South Conference regular-season championship in a poll of league coaches released earlier this week.
Ninth-year head coach Rich Williams returns four Mid-South Conference Award winners — first team honorees Isaac Walker and Adrian Steeger and second team selections Tomi Acotto and Will Samuelsson.
The Phoenix made their fourth consecutive trip to the NAIA Championships this past spring posting the program’s best finish in history at 10th overall. Cumberland begins the 2021-22 campaign September 13-14 at the Music City Invitational at Twelve Stones Golf Club in Goodlettsville.
Reigning NAIA national champions Dalton State (Ga.) captured eight of the 14 first-place votes this week to open the 2021-22 season atop the standings. Keiser (Fla.) remains second in the country while Point (Ga.) clocks in at third. Coast Georgia slips one position from the final rankings from last season to No. 4, while Ottawa (Ariz.) leaps into the top five.
Cumberland’s final ranking last season was No. 21 and has made one of the largest jumps in the polls. William Woods (Mo.) went from receiving votes to No. 7 while Southeastern (Fla.) is ranked eighth. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) checks in the polls at No. 9 and Kansas Wesleyan round out the Top-10.
Cumberland is set to compete in the Invite at Innisbrook in Tampa, Florida, hosted by preseason No. 1 Dalton State, on September 27-28. CU will then take part in the AAC Fall Championship at Barnsley Garden Resort in an event that is chock-full of ranked teams. CU will close out the fall season at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview in Bowling Green, Ky.
Women start season 24th
Cumberland women’s golf will start the season ranked 24th in the NAIA preseason coaches’ poll released Friday by the national office.
Ninth-year head coach Rich Williams brings back three Mid-South Conference Award winners — first team honoree Pilar Scenna and second team selections Nathalie Nutu and Emma Hermansson.
The Phoenix made their fifth consecutive trip to the NAIA Championships this past spring finishing 20th overall. Cumberland begins the 2021-22 campaign September 13-14 at the Music City Invitational at Twelve Stones Golf Club in Goodlettsville.
After winning the red banner for the fourth time in program history, Keiser (Fla.) begins the preseason ranked first in the nation. Dalton State (Ga.) jumps up two spots to leap over Southeastern (Fla.), which stays put at third. Oklahoma City remains fourth and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) moves up one position.
Three other teams across the Mid-South Conference. Campbellsville (Ky.) is the highest-ranked team in the poll at No. 15 followed by Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at No. 17. Cumberlands (Ky.) is slotted at 20th while the Phoenix are 24th.
